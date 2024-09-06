Abu Dhabi: A new survey has revealed that physical activities in the emirate have increased to 50.16% compared to 36% recorded in an earlier study.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi on Friday announced the results of the second round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey, which examines community patterns and trends in this field.

The survey showed an increase in the average rate of physical activity in the emirate, rising to 50.16% compared to 36% in the first round, based on the standards and recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO recommends at least 75 minutes of vigorous intensity or 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week for all adults.

More participants

The DCD also revealed that the volume of participation in the second round increased by more than 92% compared to the first round of the survey, resulting in 19,289 participants from various segments and categories of society.

Moreover, 38% of people of determination achieved the World Health Organisation’s standards for practicing physical activities weekly, according to the results of the survey, compared to 12% in the last cycle.

Healthy and active society

Commenting on the results of the survey, Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, stressed that the DCD aims to promote a healthy and active society, and encourages community members to adopt active lifestyles — attributes that contribute to building a culture of sports and good health in society.

Tangible improvement

Mohamed Al Balooshi Mohamed Al Balooshi added: “The second round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey serves as a continuation of the success achieved by the first survey in studying patterns of physical activity in the emirate. Its results indicate a tangible improvement in indicators of individuals’ interest in sports and physical health, which was reflected in an increase in the average rate of activity. Physical fitness in the emirate reached more than 50%, in addition to increasing the number of individuals participating in the survey to more than 19,000 individuals.”

Supportive policies

Al Balooshi added that since its establishment, the DCD has strengthened the physical activity system in the emirate. It has developed supportive policies to empower institutions working in the sports field, fostered cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities to develop sports facilities and enhance access to them by various segments of society, and launched initiatives aimed at establishing a culture of health and activity in Abu Dhabi society.

Sports events

He appreciated the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, by organising community sporting events and hosting international sports competitions, which created a significant positive impact on members of society from different cultures and thus increased the practice of physical activities in the emirate. He also praised the accolades received by the Council at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards 2023, which included awards for the Abu Dhabi 360 programme and the Active Hub programme.

Quality of Life Index

Ahmed Al Hosani Ahmed Al Hosani, Executive Director of Strategic Planning & Excellence Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is always keen to spearhead all projects that contribute towards a healthy community in Abu Dhabi as well as encourage community members to adopt healthy lifestyles, which in turn improves the overall Quality of Life index.

He revealed: “The Sports and Physical Activity Survey has reached its second stage, and has added a lot after the success of the first stage in studying physical activity patterns in Abu Dhabi and the clear improvement in the rates of interest of individuals in sports and health.

“We can say that this interest is reflected in the increase in the average rate of physical activity in the emirate, through community events and tournaments, the organisation of which the Abu Dhabi Sports Council supervised, and has achieved great successes in.”

Key findings of survey

The results of the survey indicated that 11.08% of children and adolescents spend 60 minutes daily practicing physical activities, and that 70% of people of determination participated in sports and sporting events.

It also showed that 40% of participants reported that they walk or run regularly, while football was the most practised sport at 25%, and 18% practised swimming.

57% of the participants in the survey reported that they use sports facilities, which include fitness clubs, parks, and paths designated for walking and jogging, while 59% stated that they obtain information about rules, techniques, equipment, and safety from the internet, while 25% rely on trainers and specialists. On the other hand, 76% expressed their satisfaction with the quality of sports facilities.

Reasons for abstaining from exercise

Of the participants, 64% believe that sport is not a priority for them, while 33% feel concerned about their appearance while practicing physical activities, and 26% of participants attributed the reason for abstaining from exercising to the lack of time.

