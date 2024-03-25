Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents have started walking 6,000 steps a day everyday as part of the “First Steps” challenge by Active Abu Dhabi initiative.
The daily health challenge is being held in cooperation with Emirates Foundation and PureHealth.
Community members of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the challenge – which offers optional side challenges to improve the walking experience.
The 14-day event is being held at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi until March 31.
The event, which kicked off on March 18, is open from 4pm to 11pm daily.
Active Abu Dhabi’s First Steps walk challenge includes a 6,000-step daily challenge – 3,000 of which are achievable at Umm Al Emarat Park’s 1.2km walking route.
The challenge comes with optional add-on daily challenges that will give participants the opportunity to “elevate their walking journey”. Add-on challenges are available at the Active Abu Dhabi Information Desk on site.