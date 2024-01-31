Dubai: Get ready for some dreamy rainscapes, umbrellas, hot chocolate, soft sweaters and cosy happiness in the UAE this week - Perfect hygge weather!
According to the Met Office, cloudy and rainy weather conditions are expected from tonight until Friday, February 2. And temperatures will see a significant dip on Friday and Saturday.
Explaining the reason for the change in weather conditions, a spokesperson from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said: "The country is affected by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by humid south easterly winds with an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure, and a westerly air stream with clouds flowing from the southwest."
On Wednesday, most parts of the UAE saw partly cloudy skies, inclduing Dubai. Some parts of Abu Dhabi recieved rainfall in the afternoon.
The NCM added that cloudy conditions will extend over northern areas with a chance of rain on Wednesday night.
On Thursday and Friday, the upper air trough will gradually deepen as the amounts of clouds increase over different parts of the country. Strong winds are also expected on Friday.
Convective clouds are expected to form especially over the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied with frequent rainfall, with a decrease in temperature.
Temperatures, will see a further dip on Saturday. However, the cloud cover will decrease, the NCM added.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued a warning to drivers using roads in areas affected by the rains.
Sharing safety tips while driving a vehicle in rainy weather, the RTA wrote in a social media post: "Keep a safe distance with other vehicles. Adhere to traffic signals. Drive carefully and slowly."