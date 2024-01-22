Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi has announced the re-opening of the Al Bateen Ladies Club in Abu Dhabi city on January 21, 2024, following extensive renovations.

The club, known for its rich history and commitment to providing an exclusive environment for women and children, has been transformed into a vibrant health and recreation complex.

The revamped venue boasts world-class amenities and services, including a children’s club, padel clubhouse, private beach, swimming pool, retail and dining outlets, spa, fitness and wellness facilities, beauty salon, lounge area, events space with an outdoor cinema, as well as a fully equipped gym and studios.

Commenting on the renewed club, Hamda Abdulla Al Hashmi, Acting Director of Urban Design Division at DMT, said: “Al Bateen Ladies Club has long been an integral part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural tapestry.

“The comprehensive renovations aim to preserve its rich history while introducing modern elements that cater to the evolving needs of our dynamic community. We are proud to present a space that not only exudes sophistication but also empowers the women it serves.”

Managed by Matcha, a leading boutique club management company, the reimagined space aims to cater to the diverse needs and interests of its discerning members, while offering a holistic experience for the women of Abu Dhabi.

Image Credit: Supplied

Membership packages

Additional information, including membership packages, can be found at www.matcha-albateen.ae

