Redifining excellence

Commenting on the organisation and success of this annual event, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, said: “Every single day, women in the UAE boldly redefine excellence, distinction, and creativity, thanks to the unwavering support of our visionary leadership across numerous fields — especially in the realm of athletics, where numerous exceptional female athletes have risen to prominence, proudly representing the UAE on both regional and global stages.”

It was a showcase of unwavering spirit of women who took part in the gruelling race. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Marri said that the unwavering support of Sheikha Manal Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of the Dubai Women Establishment, wife of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is based on her vision to support and empower women to participate in sports actively in the UAE.

Al Marri added: “The Dubai Ladies Club and the Dubai Sports Council continue to empower women in sports, notably through the annual Dubai Women’s Triathlon. Since its debut in 2017, this women-only event has become a resounding success, drawing diverse participants from across the globe.”

Three-part competition

The women participating in the Dubai Women Triathlon participated in one of the three categories: Super Sprint, Sprint, or the accredited Olympic distance.

Over 300 participants went through a rigorous schedule in three categories. Image Credit: Supplied

In the Super Sprint category, they compete in a 400 metre swim, a 10km cycle, and a 2.5km run. In the Sprint category, participants compete in a 750m swim, a 20km cycle and a 5km run.

In the individual category for Emiratis, Asma Aljanahi won first place after finishing the race in 02:46:35 hours.

Individual Super Sprint race

In the open team category, the Chicks with Kicks team won the first place in 2:22:51 hours, followed by the Liana’s SBR team in second place with a time 3:32:28 hours, and the SBR SASSPOTS team came in third place with a time of 3:35:14 hours.

In the Open Individual Super Sprint race, Kahli Johnson won first place in 43:58 minutes, followed by Hazel Mackey in second place with a time of 45:25, and Margaux Bailly came in third place with a time of 45:53. In the female Emirati individual category, Nouf AlNoon won first place with a time of 1:01:01.

It was the winning feeling after completing the run during the Dubai Women's Triathlon. Image Credit: Supplied

And in the Super Sprint open category teams, the Roads and Transport Authority team won first place with a time of 44 minutes, followed by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services 2 team in second place with a time of 44:11, and the Dubai Ladies Club team came in third place with a time of 58:09.

Various categories

In the super sprint national category teams, the Roads and Transport Authority team won first place with a time of 44:09 minutes, followed by the Airwerks racing team in second place with a time of 44:43, and the Dubai Police Team 3 came in third place with a time of 49:30.

In the Sprint individuals open category, Georgina Bishop won first place in 1:10:40, followed by Aisha Nasser in second place (1:14:46), and Kirsten Evans third place (1:14:46).

And in the Sprint individual national category, Hana Alnabulsi won first place in 1:25:26, followed by Kalthoum Almaazmi in second place with a time of 1:29:29 and Tammy Alherais came in third place at 1:44:24.