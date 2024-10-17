Watch: Dubai Global Village opens gates for new season Follow us

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and attractions, opened its renowned three gates on Wednesday, October 16 for a remarkable Season 29..

As a major highlight on Dubai’s annual calendar of events, Global Village proudly stands as the hub for significant activations and performances, while also playing an instrumental role as a key contributor to the emirate’s cultural, recreational and community initiatives.

The current season, which runs until May 11, 2025, is on track to surpass previous records with the number of pavilions growing to 30, showcasing more than 90 cultures from diverse countries and comprising over 3,500 shopping outlets, while also hosting 250 plus dining options, more than 40,000 shows, and above 200 rides, games and attractions — all thoughtfully curated to enhance the Global Village guest experience.