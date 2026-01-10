Dh30m UAE Lottery results out today: Check the winning numbers

Residents win cash prizes in Draw No. 260110; check if you’re among winners
The UAE Lottery on Saturday revealed the winning numbers for its Dh30 million Grand Prize, while also announcing three Lucky Chance ID winners, each taking home Dh100,000.
For Draw 260110, the winning numbers are:
Lucky ‘Days’: 20, 26, 29, 28, 2 and 16.
Lucky ‘Month’: 8.
Three players secured Dh100,000 each through the Lucky Chance draw. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were: AF0496084, CS6969708, and CE5537461.
“Congratulations to everyone. What a way to celebrate your Saturday night,” show host Diala Makki said. “With the UAE Lottery, every ticket is a step closer to life-changing possibilities. Dream big, dare to imagine,” she said.
The next draw will be held on Saturday, January 17.
The Lucky Day draw now takes place every Saturday at 8.30pm UAE time, replacing the previous fortnightly format.
Ticket sales close at 7pm on draw days and reopen immediately after the live draw, remaining open until 7pm the following Saturday. Players can also purchase tickets online for multiple upcoming draws in advance.
To enter, participants choose six numbers from 1 to 31 (representing ‘Days’) and one number from 1 to 12 (representing ‘Months’).
Each ticket also automatically generates a Lucky Chance ID – made up of two letters and seven digits, which provides an extra opportunity to win Dh100,000 through a separate raffle held during the live YouTube draw.
