New update on Stargate UAE: First phase of 200MW to complete by 2026

First 200MW of Stargate UAE AI cluster advancing; full timeline yet to be confirmed

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: G42 has reported steady construction progress on Stargate UAE, a 1-gigawatt AI infrastructure cluster being developed by Khazna Data Centers, a G42 company, within the larger 5GW UAE–U.S. AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Announced in May 2025, the project brings together G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank to create one of the most advanced AI infrastructure environments globally.

Construction advances

A G42 spokesperson confirmed that work is progressing rapidly on the first 200 megawatts of capacity, which is expected to be completed by 2026. The remainder of the 1GW Stargate UAE cluster, as well as the broader 5GW UAE–U.S. AI Campus, does not yet have confirmed completion timelines.

Construction activity on-site includes civil, structural, and architectural works, along with the installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Production of key modular components is underway, and long-lead equipment has already been procured and partially delivered, underscoring strong supply chain performance.

Khazna is following a design-to-build model, ensuring seamless coordination from planning through execution and supporting an accelerated development schedule for the project’s initial phase.

UAE’s AI infrastructure

Stargate UAE forms a core element of the UAE’s national AI infrastructure strategy, supporting G42’s “Intelligence Grid” vision — a globally connected network of AI hubs linking the UAE with Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Once operational, the facility will enhance AI innovation, research, and enterprise applications across multiple sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s ambitions to become a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
