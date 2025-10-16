Announced in May 2025, the project brings together G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank to create one of the most advanced AI infrastructure environments globally.

Construction activity on-site includes civil, structural, and architectural works, along with the installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Production of key modular components is underway, and long-lead equipment has already been procured and partially delivered, underscoring strong supply chain performance.

A G42 spokesperson confirmed that work is progressing rapidly on the first 200 megawatts of capacity, which is expected to be completed by 2026. The remainder of the 1GW Stargate UAE cluster, as well as the broader 5GW UAE–U.S. AI Campus, does not yet have confirmed completion timelines.

Once operational, the facility will enhance AI innovation, research, and enterprise applications across multiple sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s ambitions to become a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

