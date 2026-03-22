GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk launches 'Terafab' project to make own AI chips

Facility in Texas to produce one terawatt of computing power per year

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Musk says Terafab is key to meeting unprecedented computing needs. [Illustrative image]
Musk says Terafab is key to meeting unprecedented computing needs. [Illustrative image]

Washington: Elon Musk announced Saturday a plan to make chips for artificial intelligence, robotics and data centers in space, in the latest bold project by the world's richest person.

The "Terafab", a manufacturing facility based near Austin, Texas, will aim to produce one terawatt of computing power per year, Musk said.

A terawatt is equivalent to one trillion watts. That is slightly less than the total power generation capacity of the United States, according to an industry group.

Musk said the project would be run jointly by his electric-vehicle firm Tesla and his rocket company SpaceX.

He did not disclose the initial investment. Previous US media reports have put the figure between $20 billion and $25 billion.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Musk, who has no prior experience in semiconductors, said the Terafab was necessary because Tesla and SpaceX's demand for computing power was expected to far exceed that of global chip suppliers.

"We're very grateful to our existing supply chain, to Samsung, TSMC, Micron, and others... but there's a maximum rate at which they're comfortable expanding," Musk said.

"That rate is much less than we would like... and we need the chips, so we're going to build the Terafab."

An "advanced technology fab" in Austin will have the facilities to design, manufacture, test and improve each chip, Musk said.

Eventually, the project aims to make chips to support 100 to 200 gigawatts of computing power on Earth, and a terawatt in space.

Musk did not give a timeline for the Terafab's output, and has previously promised grand results from other projects on compressed time scales.

He said the Terafab would ultimately help humanity become a "galactic civilization" capable of harnessing the resources of other planets and stars.

Related Topics:
Elon Musk

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Elon Musk, left, arrives for a Twitter shareholder trial at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Elon Musk misled Twitter investors, jury finds

5m read
Musk's Starlink is now available in UAE

Musk's Starlink is now available in UAE

1m read
Elon Musk leads: As of February 26, 2026, the Tesla/Space X chief needs roughly another $150–$151 billion for his net worth to hit $1 trillion.

When will Elon Musk hit $1 trillion?

3m read
Noland Arbaugh explains how he became the first human to use Neuralink, a brain-computer interface, to operate computers and interact with technology.

Neuralink lets paralysed man operate devices with mind

3m read