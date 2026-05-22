As designers point out that the old fashion dilemma, comfort or glamour has packed up and left. In its place is a new aesthetic language that does both, without asking for compromise. Across the GCC, wardrobes are shifting away from heavy occasionwear and toward pieces that can carry the full rhythm of Eid: from morning visits and long lunches to late evening gatherings, all in the same outfit. You don't need to have a last-minute rush to change outfits.