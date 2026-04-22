Homestay horror: US tourist alleges spiked drink, rape, WiFi cut off

The incident took place in Kutta village, where the woman had checked into the homestay for a three-day stay , The Times of India reported. Police said the survivor approached the US Embassy soon after the incident, which then alerted local authorities, triggering legal action.

Dubai A woman tourist from the United States has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district , with police arresting two men, including the property owner and a staff member, following a complaint, according to multiple media reports.

Investigators suspect the owner deliberately disconnected Wi-Fi services at the property for nearly three days, effectively isolating the victim and preventing her from contacting anyone for help, NDTV reported, citing police officials. “Prima facie evidence suggests an attempt to cut off the victim’s connection to the outside world,” a senior officer was quoted as saying.

According to NDTV, the main accused has been identified as a worker at the homestay, originally from Jharkhand, who allegedly spiked the woman’s drink before sexually assaulting her. The homestay owner has also been booked for allegedly attempting to suppress the incident.

The case has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders. Karnataka MLC C.T. Ravi condemned the incident as “deeply shameful and unacceptable,” saying it tarnishes India’s ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, or “the guest is God.” He called for swift and stringent action and urged the state government to ensure justice for the victim.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police R.N. Bindu Mani confirmed that a case of sexual assault on a foreign national has been registered and that both accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, The Times of India reported.

The woman eventually managed to leave the premises after regaining access to communication, reportedly under the pretext of travelling to Mysuru, after which she contacted US Embassy officials via email. The embassy then alerted police authorities, leading to the registration of the case and the deployment of a special investigation team.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.