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Saudis to travel visa-free to Russia from May 11

Visa-free travel between Russia and Saudi Arabia starts next month

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudis to travel visa-free to Russia from May 11
ANI

Dubai: A visa-free travel agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia will come into effect on May 11, allowing citizens of both countries to enter without a visa, according to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement enables nationals of Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to travel between the two countries without prior visas, marking a step towards strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating mobility.

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Under the arrangement, travellers will be permitted to stay for up to 90 days, either continuously or cumulatively within a calendar year.

The visa exemption applies to specific purposes, including tourism, business visits, and visits to relatives and friends.

However, the agreement does not grant Russian citizens the right to use visas for work or study, nor does it allow residency in the Kingdom or travel for Hajj. Such purposes will continue to require the appropriate visas in line with existing regulations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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