Saudis to travel visa-free to Russia from May 11

Visa-free travel between Russia and Saudi Arabia starts next month
Dubai: A visa-free travel agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia will come into effect on May 11, allowing citizens of both countries to enter without a visa, according to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The agreement enables nationals of Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to travel between the two countries without prior visas, marking a step towards strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating mobility.
Under the arrangement, travellers will be permitted to stay for up to 90 days, either continuously or cumulatively within a calendar year.
The visa exemption applies to specific purposes, including tourism, business visits, and visits to relatives and friends.
However, the agreement does not grant Russian citizens the right to use visas for work or study, nor does it allow residency in the Kingdom or travel for Hajj. Such purposes will continue to require the appropriate visas in line with existing regulations.