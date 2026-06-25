India to resume tourist visas for Bangladesh from June 28

India suspended tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens in August 2024 after the mass uprising that toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Hasina fled to India, where she has remained since. Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition after she was sentenced to death in absentia.

Bilateral ties, strained in the aftermath of the political upheaval, have improved since Prime Minister Tarique Rahman took office following a landslide election victory earlier this year. India had already resumed issuing medical visas, while Bangladesh restored visa services for Indian citizens across all categories after Rahman's government assumed office in February.

The reopening of tourist visa services is being seen as one of the clearest signs yet that both countries are seeking to rebuild normal diplomatic and public engagement after nearly two years of strained relations.

Bangladesh shares a 4,096-km border with India, and the neighbours have traditionally maintained close cultural, economic and historical links. However, relations remain sensitive over issues including the presence of Sheikh Hasina in India and New Delhi's deportation of people it identifies as illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Trivedi, who arrived in Dhaka on June 12 via the Petrapole-Benapole land border, succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma as India's envoy. Before taking up the post, he expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue strengthening ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values and people-to-people connections.

The resumption of tourist visas follows discussions between the two countries aimed at restoring normal bilateral exchanges. During Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India in April, easing visa restrictions was among the key issues on the agenda.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.