India to resume tourist visas for Bangladesh from June 28

Move comes nearly two years after services were suspended following unrest in Dhaka
Dhaka: India will resume issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi nationals from June 28, marking a significant step towards normalising ties nearly two years after visa services were suspended following political unrest in Bangladesh.
The announcement was made on Thursday by India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during his first public engagement after presenting his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
"We hope this will further strengthen people-to-people ties between our two sovereign nations," Trivedi told reporters during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka.
Tourist visa applications will initially be accepted at five visa centres, including the facility in Dhaka.
India suspended tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens in August 2024 after the mass uprising that toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Hasina fled to India, where she has remained since. Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition after she was sentenced to death in absentia.
August 2024: India suspends tourist visas following political unrest and the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government.
Hasina in India: The former prime minister flees to India. Dhaka later seeks her extradition.
February 2026: Tarique Rahman assumes office as Bangladesh's prime minister after a landslide election victory.
Medical visas: India resumes issuing medical visas as bilateral ties begin to improve.
April 2026: Visa normalisation features prominently during talks between the two countries.
June 28, 2026: India resumes tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals through selected visa centres.
Why it matters
India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km land border, one of India's longest.
Millions of people travel between the two countries each year for tourism, business, medical treatment, education and family visits.
The move is the strongest sign yet of improving bilateral ties after nearly two years of strained relations
Bilateral ties, strained in the aftermath of the political upheaval, have improved since Prime Minister Tarique Rahman took office following a landslide election victory earlier this year. India had already resumed issuing medical visas, while Bangladesh restored visa services for Indian citizens across all categories after Rahman's government assumed office in February.
The resumption of tourist visas follows discussions between the two countries aimed at restoring normal bilateral exchanges. During Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India in April, easing visa restrictions was among the key issues on the agenda.
Trivedi, who arrived in Dhaka on June 12 via the Petrapole-Benapole land border, succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma as India's envoy. Before taking up the post, he expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue strengthening ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values and people-to-people connections.
Bangladesh shares a 4,096-km border with India, and the neighbours have traditionally maintained close cultural, economic and historical links. However, relations remain sensitive over issues including the presence of Sheikh Hasina in India and New Delhi's deportation of people it identifies as illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
The reopening of tourist visa services is being seen as one of the clearest signs yet that both countries are seeking to rebuild normal diplomatic and public engagement after nearly two years of strained relations.