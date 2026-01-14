Thailand crane collapses onto train, killing 32

Italian-Thai Development and its director were among more than 20 people and firms indicted in August last year in a case linked to the collapse of a Bangkok high-rise in an earthquake. The collapse killed around 90 people, mostly construction workers.

Five people were killed and 24 others were injured in March when a crane collapsed at a highway construction site, a joint venture including Italian-Thai.

In 2017, a crane used in the construction of Bangkok’s elevated rail system by the firm collapsed in front of a Buddhist temple, killing three construction workers, according to local media.