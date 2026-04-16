Dynevor plays Lisa, a heavily pregnant woman who has already ignored multiple opportunities to evacuate long before the floods arrive. The film further flattens its narrative with heavy-handed exposition, just in case anyone wandered in mid-scroll. In Lisa’s first phone call with her mother, we’re essentially handed her entire backstory: cheating fiancé, emotional baggage, the works. Somehow, this happens while her mother enjoys crystal-clear HD video calling in the middle of a hurricane, right before Lisa gets dramatically entangled in a tree jutting through her car. (If this is an advertisement for good connection, hand it over).