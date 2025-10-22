Strong earthquakes jolt Costa Rica, Argentina

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Costa Rica, 5.7 magnitude rattles Argentina on Wednesday
Strong tremors shook two Latin American countries on Wednesday.
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Quepos, Costa Rica, prompting officials to assess potential damage in the coastal region.
The quake occurred along the Cocos Plate boundary, a tectonically active zone responsible for frequent seismic activity in the region.
Costa Rica experiences about 2,900 earthquakes annually, with recent data showing 18 quakes this week alone, per VolcanoDiscovery.
The country's history of seismic events includes a 6.2 magnitude quake in October 2024, highlighting its vulnerability to natural disasters.
Emergency services are urging residents to avoid electrical appliances due to fire risks, a precaution emphasized after past incidents.
The US Geological Survey is providing real-time updates, with the quake's 31km depth suggesting moderate energy dissipation compared to shallower events.
Argentina's La Rioja Province was shaken by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Wednesday at a depth of 122km.
The area also sits in a tectonically active zone where the Nazca Plate subduction fuels frequent earthquakes, averaging 510 annually per VolcanoDiscovery data.
A 5.83 magnitude quake hit the same region in May 2025, causing minor disruptions, as reported by Reuters.
The Andes Mountains, formed by the same tectonic forces, include Argentina's Aconcagua, the highest peak outside Asia at 6,961 metres.
Recent seismic activity includes a 7.4 magnitude earthquake near Ushuaia on May 2, 2025, prompting evacuations, per the US Embassy in Argentina.
The 122km depth of this event suggests less surface impact compared to shallower quakes, according to GEOFON data.
