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UAE closes 31 pet shops and nurseries over environmental violations

16 businesses suspended, 104 referred for legal action over regulatory breaches

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE closes 31 pet shops and nurseries over environmental violations
WAM

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has shut 31 pet shops, bird markets, livestock outlets and plant nurseries during the first half of the year as part of a nationwide inspection campaign to enforce environmental and animal welfare regulations.

The ministry said it carried out 30 joint inspection campaigns with local authorities, covering 269 establishments, including pet shops, livestock and bird markets, nurseries and other related businesses.

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The inspections resulted in 104 establishments being referred to the relevant authorities and committees for legal action, while 45 businesses received warnings to rectify violations. Another 16 establishments had their activities suspended until they complied with legal requirements and addressed the breaches identified by inspectors.

The ministry said the campaign also targeted businesses operating without completing the required licensing procedures. In coordination with economic development departments across the country, it instructed owners to regularise their status and obtain the necessary ministry licences before continuing operations, granting them a grace period before enforcement measures were taken.

The inspections form part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen compliance with environmental legislation and ensure businesses adhere to regulations governing animal welfare, environmental protection and the international trade in endangered animals and plants.

The ministry added that it continues to monitor social media platforms for accounts promoting activities that violate environmental and animal-related laws and is taking legal action, including issuing judicial violation reports, against offending account holders.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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