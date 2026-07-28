16 businesses suspended, 104 referred for legal action over regulatory breaches
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has shut 31 pet shops, bird markets, livestock outlets and plant nurseries during the first half of the year as part of a nationwide inspection campaign to enforce environmental and animal welfare regulations.
The ministry said it carried out 30 joint inspection campaigns with local authorities, covering 269 establishments, including pet shops, livestock and bird markets, nurseries and other related businesses.
The inspections resulted in 104 establishments being referred to the relevant authorities and committees for legal action, while 45 businesses received warnings to rectify violations. Another 16 establishments had their activities suspended until they complied with legal requirements and addressed the breaches identified by inspectors.
The ministry said the campaign also targeted businesses operating without completing the required licensing procedures. In coordination with economic development departments across the country, it instructed owners to regularise their status and obtain the necessary ministry licences before continuing operations, granting them a grace period before enforcement measures were taken.
The inspections form part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen compliance with environmental legislation and ensure businesses adhere to regulations governing animal welfare, environmental protection and the international trade in endangered animals and plants.
The ministry added that it continues to monitor social media platforms for accounts promoting activities that violate environmental and animal-related laws and is taking legal action, including issuing judicial violation reports, against offending account holders.