UAE steps up wildlife trade crackdown with up to Dh2 million fines

New rules set mandatory standards for transporting animal consignments and farm shipments
Dubai: The UAE government has overhauled its environmental and agricultural legislative framework, introducing a suite of new federal laws designed to curb the illegal trade of endangered species and bolster national biosecurity.
The legislative package replaces several decades-old statutes, some dating back to 1979, to align the Emirates with modern international conventions and the country’s growing role as a global logistics and trade hub. Key updates include significantly higher financial penalties for smugglers, stricter quarantine protocols for animal shipments, and new protections for plant breeders.
Under the new law governing the international trade of endangered species, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has been granted expanded powers to seize and dispose of specimens. The law now mandates stricter oversight of "falcon passports" and shipments of "pre-convention specimens" to ensure full compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Penalties for those found violating these trade regulations have been increased substantially. Offenders now face fines ranging from Dh30,000 to Dh2 million, and prison sentences of up to four years. Furthermore, the law stipulates that foreign nationals found to be repeat offenders will face mandatory deportation.
Meanwhile, the veterinary and agricultural quarantine systems have seen their first major legislative updates. Officials stated the new laws serve as a "first line of defence" against transboundary animal diseases and agricultural pests that could threaten national food security.
Under the updated Veterinary Quarantine Law, the Ministry can now implement immediate import bans and temporary quarantine restrictions based on real-time alerts from the World Organisation for Animal Health. All animal consignments must enter the UAE through specifically designated border points, where they will undergo a modernised inspection and risk assessment process.
Similar measures have been applied to agricultural products. The new Agricultural Quarantine Law aligns the UAE with the International Plant Protection Convention, introducing fines of up to Dh500,000 for those attempting to bypass phytosanitary regulations.
According to the Ministry, the legislative update also seeks to foster agricultural innovation. The new Law on the Protection of New Plant Varieties establishes a formal register for breeders, granting them intellectual property protection for up to 25 years for vines and trees, and 20 years for other plant varieties. This move is expected to encourage the development of crops that are more resilient to the region’s arid climate.
