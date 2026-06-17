DFM index reaches 6,115 points as UAE markets gain after US-Iran truce developments
Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has crossed a market capitalisation of Dh1 trillion, with its General Index reaching 6,115.97 points, the Dubai Media Office announced Wednesday.
The milestone comes as UAE markets recorded gains following a regional holiday, with investors returning to trade after assessing developments around a preliminary US-Iran peace agreement.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that UAE markets outperformed wider Gulf markets as they reopened following the holiday, giving investors their first opportunity to react to the announcement.
US President Donald Trump said the two countries had signed a preliminary agreement, although details were not immediately made public. Both sides said a permanent truce would require further negotiations.
Dubai’s main index rose 1.7 per cent, with gains recorded among major listed companies. Emaar Properties increased 5.1 per cent, Emirates NBD Bank rose 4.4 per cent, and Air Arabia gained 4.9 per cent, according to Reuters data.
Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index also increased by 1.2 per cent, supported by gains in First Abu Dhabi Bank and Aldar Properties.
The DFM’s latest milestone comes as international investor interest in UAE capital markets continues to grow.
Foreign investors accounted for 54 per cent of total trading value on DFM in the first quarter of 2026, while overseas investors represented 79 per cent of new investor registrations during the same period.
Across the UAE, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) reported that foreign investors accounted for 47.5 per cent of total trading value in the first quarter of 2026.
The figures were highlighted during the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London last week, which brought together institutional investors, Middle East companies and GCC stock exchanges to discuss regional capital markets, investment opportunities and market developments.
DFM also reported that its average daily trading value exceeded Dh1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 56 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
“In the first quarter of 2026, average daily trading value on DFM exceeded Dh1 billion, up 56 per cent year-on-year, with foreign investors accounting for 54 per cent of total trading value and 79 per cent of new investor registrations coming from international markets,” said Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai.