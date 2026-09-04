Think Rice, Think Thailand campaign brings four distinctive Thai rice choices to the UAE

During the promotion, shoppers can find the featured Thai rice at participating outlets
The Thai Trade Center Dubai, part of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, and the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), has announced the continuation of the Think Rice, Think Thailand campaign in the UAE. This initiative will showcase Thailand’s rice heritage, quality standards, and the range of options available to consumers, retailers, restaurants, importers, and distributors.
Choithrams (UAE): Thai rice will be available at 16 participating stores from 4 to 17 September 2026.
Al Maya (UAE): Thai rice will be available at 10 participating stores from 15 to 29 September 2026.
The promotion features four Thai rice categories: 100% Thai Hom Mali Rice, valued for its fragrance and soft texture; 100% Brown Hom Mali Rice, a whole-grain option with a mild nutty flavour; 100% Riceberry Rice, known for its deep-purple colour; and Multigrain, which combines various grains and textures. These selections showcase the quality and versatility of Thai rice for a range of dishes.
During the promotion, shoppers can find the featured Thai rice at participating Choithrams and Al Maya stores, while supplies last. The broader “Think Rice, Think Thailand” campaign will also include activities with Thai SELECT restaurants, rice importers, distributors, and other supermarket partners in the UAE. These activities are independent of the Choithrams and Al Maya promotion and will depend on each partner’s participation.
Thai Trade Center Dubai will share store information and campaign updates on its official social media channels.
This announcement is part of Thai Trade Center Dubai’s ongoing efforts to support Thai exporters and strengthen relationships with partners in the UAE.
By integrating the Thai rice campaign into the upcoming Thai Fruits and Food Festival and expanding activities to Thai SELECT restaurants, importers, distributors, and supermarket partners, DITP and DFT aim to raise awareness, boost trade and retail engagement, and create new opportunities for Thai agricultural exports in the UAE.
“The upcoming promotion with Choithrams and Al Maya is a valuable opportunity to enhance Thai rice’s presence in the UAE and connect Thai exporters with leading retailers and consumers. We encourage shoppers to explore the Thai rice campaign during the promotional periods in September,” said Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai.