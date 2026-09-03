Thai Trade Center Dubai launches Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026 across Choithrams, Al Maya and Mega Mart Bahrain

“Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026 is more than a seasonal promotion; it demonstrates how Thai exporters can build lasting relationships with retail partners across the UAE and the wider GCC. By bringing our rice, fruit, vegetable, and food products to 31 stores through three respected retailers, we provide Thai producers with a platform to reach households across the region and offer shoppers an authentic taste of Thailand. Thai Trade Center Dubai remains committed to supporting these partnerships as part of our broader mission as an import-export knowledge hub for Thai businesses,” said Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai.