Thai Trade Center Dubai launches Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026 across Choithrams, Al Maya and Mega Mart Bahrain

Think Food, Think Thailand campaign brings Thai food to 31 supermarkets in UAE, Bahrain
Thai Trade Center Dubai, part of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, announces the Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026. This month-long promotion will showcase Thai rice, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and a range of Thai food products in supermarkets across the UAE and Bahrain.
Themed “Think Food, Think Thailand,” the festival is organized with Choithrams and Al Maya in the UAE, Mega Mart in Bahrain, and Ever Spring Industry Limited. Shoppers at 31 participating outlets can enjoy Thai rice, selected fruits and vegetables, coconut products, sauces, pastes, and other Thai grocery staples, with up to 25% off selected items.
The festival will roll out in three phases through September and into October:
Choithrams (UAE) — 16 participating stores, 4 to 17 September 2026
Al Maya (UAE) — 10 participating stores, 15 to 29 September 2026
Mega Mart (Bahrain) — 5 participating stores, 23 September to 10 October 2026
The overlapping schedule enables the festival to run at Choithrams and Al Maya locations in the UAE throughout most of September, then expand to Bahrain later in the month. This demonstrates the growing presence of Thai food exports in the Gulf region.
The festival highlights Thailand's signature rice, including fragrant Thai Hom Mali rice, known globally for its quality, aroma, and versatility. The fresh produce selection includes rambutan, mangosteen, guava, pink guava, red rose apple, peeled jackfruit, Phulae pineapple, baby asparagus, baby corn, lemongrass, red chili, green chili, holy basil, sweet basil, and lime leaves. Fresh mango is excluded due to the current low season and limited availability of export-quality fruit. This selection underscores the campaign's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards.
Choithrams will exclusively trial a new frozen fruit ice-stick range during the promotion. The range includes Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango Ice Stick (70g), Mango Ice Stick Coated with Dark Chocolate Flavour (90g), Mango Ice Stick Coated with Dark Chocolate and Almond (100g), and Banana Ice Stick Coated with Dark Chocolate (80g). This limited market test will gauge UAE consumer response before a broader retail launch. Availability may vary by store.
The festival also offers popular Thai food products and pantry staples, such as green and red curry pastes, tom yum paste, fish sauce, soy sauce, and Thai-style chili sauces. These are available alongside Thai snacks, seasonings, and ready-to-cook sauces, giving shoppers in the UAE and Bahrain an accessible introduction to Thai cuisine.
“Thai Fruits and Food Festival 2026 is more than a seasonal promotion; it demonstrates how Thai exporters can build lasting relationships with retail partners across the UAE and the wider GCC. By bringing our rice, fruit, vegetable, and food products to 31 stores through three respected retailers, we provide Thai producers with a platform to reach households across the region and offer shoppers an authentic taste of Thailand. Thai Trade Center Dubai remains committed to supporting these partnerships as part of our broader mission as an import-export knowledge hub for Thai businesses,” said Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai.
Thai Trade Center Dubai will promote the festival on its social media channels in September, featuring retailer spotlights and behind-the-scenes content on how Thai rice, fruit, and food products reach supermarket shelves in the UAE and Bahrain.
Shoppers can find details of participating stores below and are encouraged to follow @thaitradecenterdubai on social media for festival updates.
Safa Park
The Greens
Green Community
Manhattan Tower
Al Mahda
DEC Marina
Umm Suqeim
Khalidiyah
Silicon Oasis
Al Rais
Shorooq
Dubai Tower
Bay Square
Le Grand Mall
Sharjah
Al Suroor
Murooj
Marina
Sports City
Satwa
Reef Mall
Muraqabat
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Sadaf
Shams
JLT
Amwaj
Juffair
Riffa
Saar
Segaya