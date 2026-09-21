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UAE warns supply disruptions could deepen global food insecurity

Khalifa Almarar says secure trade and energy flows are vital to global peace and security

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Almarar: Recent developments have shown that any threat to the flow of supply chains, trade and energy affects food security and the availability of fertilisers.
Almarar: Recent developments have shown that any threat to the flow of supply chains, trade and energy affects food security and the availability of fertilisers.
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Abu Dhabi: Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar stressed the need to secure and protect the flow of supply chains, trade and energy, saying they are a key pillar of international peace and security.

He made the remarks during an Arria-formula meeting titled “Safe Seas, Shared Security: Protecting Freedom of Navigation in an Evolving Security Environment”, held on September 17 and chaired by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, ahead of the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

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“Recent developments have shown that any threat to the flow of supply chains, trade and energy affects food security and the availability of fertilisers needed for agriculture, in addition to its serious repercussions for the global economy,” Almarar said.

He also pointed to the consequences borne most heavily by countries of the Global South, citing World Food Programme estimates that continued disruptions could push as many as 45 million people into acute food insecurity.

Almarar stressed the need to secure and protect the flow of supply chains, trade and energy in accordance with the principles of international law and the law of the sea, while respecting the sovereignty of states.

He warned that failure to protect those flows would “undermine the rules and principles on which international law is based, as well as established norms between states”.

He concluded by reaffirming the UAE’s support for efforts aimed at easing tensions, reducing escalation and strengthening stability for the benefit of all peoples of the region.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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