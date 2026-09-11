New removable stent technology comes to Dubai to treat severe below-the-knee artery disease

Dr. Saher Arour, Consultant Vascular Surgeon at Medcare Hospital Al Safa and the first surgeon in Dubai to perform the procedure, explained: “When a foot wound does not heal because of poor circulation, restoring blood flow can make the difference between progressive tissue loss and giving the foot a chance to heal. The arteries below the knee are small and frequently affected by severe calcification, particularly in patients with diabetes. Balloon angioplasty can reopen these arteries, but some vessels tend to recoil after the balloon is removed. SPUR® provides temporary support to the artery during treatment and is then completely removed. We therefore gain the benefit of temporary scaffolding without leaving a permanent implant behind.”