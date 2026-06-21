Students aged 15 to 18 among four categories eligible for two-year tutoring permits
The UAE has outlined eligibility criteria for private tutoring work permits, allowing students, teachers and employees from both the public and private sectors to legally provide private lessons after obtaining approval from the authorities.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the permit, issued in coordination with the Ministry of Education, is available to four categories: students, private-sector employees, government and semi-government employees, and registered tutors.
Under the rules, school students applying for the permit must be between 15 and 18 years old, hold a valid UAE residency permit and provide parental consent, proof of enrolment, a medical fitness certificate and a certificate of good conduct. University students are also eligible subject to documentary requirements.
The ministry said applicants must submit requests through its digital platforms, after which applications are reviewed and coordinated with the Ministry of Education before permits are issued.
Private-sector employees, government workers and registered teachers must provide educational qualifications, valid identification documents, medical fitness certificates and certificates of good conduct. Employees in government and semi-government entities, as well as schoolteachers, are also required to obtain no-objection certificates from their employers.
The ministry said applications meeting all requirements would be processed within two days, while the permit would remain valid for two years.
The initiative is designed to regulate private tutoring activities and provide legal pathways for qualified individuals to offer educational support services across the country.