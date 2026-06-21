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UAE opens private tutoring work permits to students, teachers and employees

Students aged 15 to 18 among four categories eligible for two-year tutoring permits

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The initiative is designed to regulate private tutoring activities and provide legal pathways for qualified individuals to offer educational support services across the country.
The initiative is designed to regulate private tutoring activities and provide legal pathways for qualified individuals to offer educational support services across the country.
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The UAE has outlined eligibility criteria for private tutoring work permits, allowing students, teachers and employees from both the public and private sectors to legally provide private lessons after obtaining approval from the authorities.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the permit, issued in coordination with the Ministry of Education, is available to four categories: students, private-sector employees, government and semi-government employees, and registered tutors.

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Under the rules, school students applying for the permit must be between 15 and 18 years old, hold a valid UAE residency permit and provide parental consent, proof of enrolment, a medical fitness certificate and a certificate of good conduct. University students are also eligible subject to documentary requirements.

The ministry said applicants must submit requests through its digital platforms, after which applications are reviewed and coordinated with the Ministry of Education before permits are issued.

Private-sector employees, government workers and registered teachers must provide educational qualifications, valid identification documents, medical fitness certificates and certificates of good conduct. Employees in government and semi-government entities, as well as schoolteachers, are also required to obtain no-objection certificates from their employers.

The ministry said applications meeting all requirements would be processed within two days, while the permit would remain valid for two years.

The initiative is designed to regulate private tutoring activities and provide legal pathways for qualified individuals to offer educational support services across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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