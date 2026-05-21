University rankings alone no longer define study abroad success

Focus on employability, internships, visas and long-term career outcomes
While university rankings continue to play an important role in study abroad decisions, students should also evaluate how well a university and degree align with their career goals, employment prospects, and post-study opportunities, panelists highlighted during a discussion titled ROI or rankings: What should drive your study abroad choice? at Edufair in Abu Dhabi.
Speaking during the session, Namrata Walia, Co-Founder and Head of Admissions at GuideMe Education, said rankings remain important, but should not be treated as the sole deciding factor.
“A top 20 university may not bring you the return on investment (ROI), while even a lower-ranked university may actually bring better returns,” she said.
Walia explained that students and parents often focus heavily on the reputation attached to a university name without fully assessing whether the institution aligns with their long-term goals.
“Rankings reflect the reputation of the college. But we also need to look at employability,” she said.
Ritu Kalwani, Executive Director at Score Plus Education, described rankings as “a good starting point”, but stressed that students must prioritise programme fit and career direction over prestige alone.
“Look at your programme fit and then match it with your future career path,” she said.
Panelists said return on investment in education now goes beyond expected salaries after graduation. Families are increasingly evaluating factors such as internships, co-op programmes, industry exposure, work opportunities, and migration pathways before making decisions.
“It depends on the outcome and what kind of return on investment we are looking at,” Walia said.
She added that investment should not be viewed only in terms of tuition fees. “The investment is not just tuition; it also involves visa and living costs” she said.
“When we look at investment, it is not just money – consider the complete picture.”
Kalwani said employability opportunities built into degree programmes can significantly influence outcomes after graduation.
"A degree has to lead somewhere. You have to think about career and the stay-back opportunity,” she said. “Internships are very important because they set the stage for future jobs.”
She pointed to countries such as Canada and the US as examples where co-op structures and internship opportunities continue to attract international students.
A major focus of the discussion was the importance of defining career goals before selecting a country or university. Speakers said students should first decide where they ultimately want to work and what type of career they want to build.
According to the panelists, students often make decisions based on rankings alone without fully understanding whether the programme supports their intended career path.
Zawahir Siddique, Dean and Head of Blended Learning at Westford, said students today are increasingly focused on becoming globally employable rather than simply obtaining an overseas degree.
"When we look at outcomes, students and parents are increasingly focused on setting up a future where they are globally employable, not just studying abroad, but also working and potentially settling there,” he said.
The panelists noted that visa regulations and post-study work opportunities are now playing a major role in determining study destinations.
“Getting a visa and a post-study work permit is very important,” Walia said. “If you have to come back after finishing your degree, it affects your ROI.”
She added that students are also evaluating countries based on industry ecosystems and employment demand. Ireland, for example, continues to attract students because of the presence of major technology companies, while countries such as Australia and New Zealand are gaining popularity for healthcare-related opportunities and quality-of-life benefits.
Siddique shared the example of a student who chose a lower-ranked university in Spain over a Russell Group university in the UK because the programme included a mandatory six-month internship tied to employment opportunities.
“That internship almost guaranteed a job and the ability to continue living and working there,” he said. “For her, the priority was long-term migration and career stability.”
He added that destination preferences are also evolving across Asia, with countries such as Singapore becoming increasingly attractive to students seeking global mobility and career flexibility.
Speakers emphasised need for students to choose programmes that prepare them for long-term adaptability in a rapidly changing global economy.
Kalwani said universities are increasingly expected to prepare students for practical industry environments through mentorships, internships, and future-focused learning models. She also pointed to the growing relevance of remote work and globally mobile careers.
Siddique urged students not to make decisions based solely on trends or short-term market hype.
“Don’t go by trends. Learn, unlearn, and relearn,” he said. “The world is changing at a pace that is unpredictable.”