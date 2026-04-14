Top universities line up for the 10th edition of Edufair Dubai 2026

Edufair Dubai puts spotlight on course choices, careers and study pathways
From choosing between broad and specialised engineering programmes to understanding how business degrees are responding to global market needs, and exploring healthcare pathways beyond medicine, students are now weighing a wider and more complex set of academic and career questions as higher education options expand.
Gulf News Edufair returns to Dubai from May 8 to 10 at the The H Dubai, bringing together universities, career service providers and study abroad specialists from the UAE and overseas. The event will showcase more than 1,000 undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes across disciplines.
Alongside university exhibits, the three-day event features panel discussions, spotlight sessions and workshops. Speakers including educators, career advisors and international education experts will focus on developments shaping study choices, skill requirements and employment pathways.
Universities will also highlight teaching approaches, assessment methods, campus facilities, internship opportunities and placement support alongside programme details.
BITS Pilani Dubai Campus will present undergraduate programmes in engineering, computer science and business, along with specialised options such as Chemical Engineering with Energy, Environment & Sustainability, Mechanical Engineering with Aerospace specialisation, and BE in Robotics and Industrial Automation.
“These programmes align with the areas attracting the highest student interest, particularly those that integrate advanced technology with real-world applications. Additionally, our interdisciplinary offerings in sustainability and renewable energy respond to both pressing global challenges and students’ desire to pursue meaningful, impact-driven careers,” says Prof R Swarnalatha, Associate Dean, Admissions and Marketing at BITS Pilani Dubai.
Another exhibitor DeMont Institute of Management and Technology will showcase KHDA-permitted and UK-awarded Pearson BTEC Foundation and HND programmes, along with NCFE CACHE Teacher Training programmes. Its offerings span cybersecurity, computing, fashion, psychology, HR and business.
“Increasingly, students are drawn to vocational qualifications that emphasise practical, industry-aligned learning over purely theoretical study,” says Dr Bindu Nair, Academic Head.
“Our foundation programmes offer a strong starting point, while the HND enables students to build real-world skills, making them job-ready and confident about progressing into global careers or further academic pathways.”
Seminars remain a central part of Edufair, with speakers from the UAE and abroad addressing key topics over three days. Sessions will cover AI as a learning tool, internships, networking strategies, and steps that improve employability after graduation.
The agenda will also include discussions on executive education, the role of digital transformation in higher education, and strategies for admission into leading global universities.
International education continues to be a key draw, with sessions highlighting major study destinations, admission routes to top global universities, and pathway programmes into competitive institutions.
Register now to gain access to participating universities and explore academic and career options.