UAE education leaders back Gulf News Edufair Dubai

University heads, education consultants praise GNEdufair for empowering students' futures
Gulf News Edufair offered valuable insights into how students are thinking about their futures, careers, and the skills they want to develop. It strengthened our engagement with students and reaffirmed our commitment to supporting their journeys.Mohamed Abdelhady | Executive Director of Strategic Communications, Marketing & Student Recruitment, Ajman University
Gulf News Edufair allowed us to showcase our diverse range of innovative majors and career-focused programmes while strengthening awareness of the evolving opportunities within higher education. It was inspiring to connect with bright young minds.Redwan Qadan | Admissions & Student Recruitment Manager, American University in the Emirates
Gulf News Edufair reaffirmed our commitment to delivering high quality, industry aligned education, strengthened by our expanding global partnerships and a student experience designed for emerging global opportunities. We valued the chance to highlight how AURAK prepares graduates to thrive in an evolving global landscape.Rajesh Prema | AVP for Enrollment Management, American University of Ras Al Khaimah
Beyond recruitment, Gulf News Edufair helped us foster meaningful connections. As an event, it encouraged institutional collaboration and highlighted why the UAE continues to be a leading global destination for quality higher education.Dr Priyadarshini Baguant | Dean – School of Business, Amity University Dubai
Our experience at Edufair has been excellent. The event consistently brings together well-informed families actively exploring admissions, which makes every conversation meaningful. It is a valuable platform to build visibility, engage directly with prospective parents, and strengthen our presence in the Dubai community.Atinderpal Singh Sethi | Founder and CEO, ATP STEM Education
We are happy to participate in the education fair and share insights on our new programmes, introduced to align with the growing momentum across AI, Biotechnology, Robotics, Industrial Automation and more. We appreciate the initiative of Gulf News taken to organise such a large-scale platform.Nahid Afshan | Head - Admissions, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus
Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2026 has provided a valuable platform for Canadian University Dubai (CUD) to engage directly with future talent, connect with students and parents, and advise them on academic pathways, future careers, and the evolving world of work. Beyond admissions, the exhibition brings together students, parents, educators, and industry conversations in one dynamic environment.Ahmed Mahdy, Student Recruitment Manager, Canadian University Dubai
Gulf News EduFair has been a valuable avenue for us to engage meaningfully with students and parents, raise awareness of our newly launched programs in AI, Cyber Security, Architecture and more and showcase our diverse offerings across business, engineering, computing, design, and psychology.Nella Basco | Head of Admissions & Recruitment, Curtin University
Edufair has been a valuable platform to engage with students, parents, and education partners, while highlighting DeMont’s strength in offering a smarter route to higher education. The event reinforced our commitment to making quality, career-focused education more affordable and outcome-driven.Hanil Das | Director, DeMont Institute of Management and Technology
Participating in Gulf News Edufair Dubai was a highly valuable experience for Explore Educational Institute. The event provided an excellent platform to engage with prospective students, parents, and academic stakeholders while showcasing our academic programs and international progression opportunities. We sincerely appreciate the professional organisation and support extended by the Gulf News Edufair team throughout the event.Manjusha Baby Girija | Planning and Strategy Manager, Explore Educational Institute
Our experience at Gulf News Edufair has been highly positive and rewarding. We had the opportunity to engage with a good number of motivated high school students from Grades 10, 11, and 12, along with their parents, who showed strong interest in higher education opportunities.Sardor Rafikov | Outreach and Marketing Manager, Global Business Studies
Edufair connects us with Dubai's most driven students and families, seriously exploring admissions to top US, UK, and European universities, including Ivy Leagues, medicine, and law abroad. From SAT and UCAT preparation to profile-building and applications across the US, UK, Germany, Ireland, and beyond, we support students at every step.Abheet Bharti, Co-Founder & CEO, GuideMe
Edufair has been a genuinely rewarding experience for Gulf Medical University. The event brought us face to face with students and families who are serious about their future in healthcare. Beyond visibility, it gave us a chance to listen to and understand what aspiring medical students are really looking for.Prof. Manda Venkatramana | Chancellor, Gulf Medical University
Gulf News Edufair has been a fantastic platform to connect directly with students at a pivotal moment in their lives. For Gyanberry, it reinforced our belief that personalised guidance matters — students don’t just need university options, they need clarity. The conversations we had here were exactly the kind that set students on the right path.Tejas Labhshetwar | Founder, Gyanberry
Participating in Gulf News EduFair was an enriching experience for Heriot Watt University Dubai. It gave us a meaningful platform to engage directly with prospective students and families, and to showcase our academic strengths and future-ready programmes.Dr Mohamed Al Musleh | Head of School of Textiles and Design, Heriot-Watt University Dubai
The Gulf News Edufair 2026 has given us strong, direct engagement with students and parents across the UAE. What stood out was the number of parents of young students already investing time in exploring university options, a clear shift in how families are approaching higher education planning.Aishwarya Bakshi Campus Director | Jaipur National University, Ras Al Khaimah Campus
Our experience at the Gulf News Edufair has been rewarding, allowing us to connect with ambitious, well-informed students and supportive parents exploring their future pathways.Anoop Kumar | Head of Admissions (MENA), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, (MAHE) Dubai
Our experience at Gulf News EduFair has been positive and valuable for our institution. We received a high number of visitors, and the quality of enquiries and interactions with prospective students and parents was particularly encouraging. The event provided a great platform to showcase Middlesex University Dubai and connect with students interested in higher education opportunities. We look forward to participating in future events.Suhail Sajid | Partnerships & Outreach, Middlesex University Dubai
Phoenix Financial Training’s experience at Edufair has been highly valuable, giving us the opportunity to connect with aspiring students exploring careers in finance and accounting. The event has allowed us to share guidance on internationally recognised professional pathways like ACCA, CFA and CIA qualifications.Madeline Bernardo | Marketing and Administrative Executive, Phoenix Financial Training
Participating in the Gulf News Edufair 2025 has been an incredibly rewarding experience for our organisation. Throughout the event, our team actively engaged with parents and students, answering their queries, guiding them through career challenges, and helping them make informed decisions.Humera Khan | Founder & CEO of Pinnacle Innovation and Education, Dubai, UAE
The response at the Gulf News event was highly encouraging, with strong engagement from both parents and students. We witnessed a significant rise in interest towards Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Medicine, and Business Innovation. Through collaborations with institutions including Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, and City, University of London, we aim to provide students with meaningful global exposure and future-ready learning experiences.Shahnas Ajmal | Founder, President Education
Participating in this opportunity provided an excellent chance to connect with prospective students and parents from diverse backgrounds. Moreover, Edufair increased our institution’s visibility within the education sector and allowed us to effectively showcase our academic programs and achievements.Mohammed Jamil | Assistant Marketing & Admission, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University
The Gulf News Edufair highlighted the UAE as a leading study destination, offering quality education, global exposure, and strong career opportunities. The Royal Roads University RAK campus attracted strong interest for its internationally benchmarked programs in Business and Hospitality. Students benefited from instant tuition discounts, scholarships, and convenient shuttle services from Dubai and Sharjah, along with valuable internship and career development opportunities.Sameer Babu | Manager - Admissions & Counseling, Royal Roads University
Our experience at Gulf News Edufair Dubai has been extremely positive and rewarding. The event provided SP Jain School of Global Management with a valuable platform to connect with students and parents seeking future-ready, globally recognised education.Dr Kavita Shukla | Head of Campus, SP Jain School of Global Management – Dubai
Edufair was an excellent event for Stanford Global Educational Consultants. As education in the UAE grows, parents need clear advice. We stand out by building easy, step-by-step plans to help students get admitted to top universities abroad, including the UK, USA, Canada, Europe, and Ireland.Rishil Basheer | International Relations, Stanford Global Educational Consultants
Participating in Edufair has been a rewarding experience for Symbiosis Dubai. The event allowed us to engage directly with academically ambitious students and their parents, understand their aspirations, and highlight how our industry-driven programs are preparing learners for the future.Shreebha Pillai | Head of Admissions and Promotions, Symbiosis Dubai
Our experience at the Edufair has been extremely positive and rewarding. The event provided an excellent platform to engage with prospective students and parents, strengthen our institutional presence, and build valuable connections within the education sector.Aqsa Anwar Shahid | Student Recruitment Team, University of Birmingham Dubai
Participating in Edufair has been a valuable opportunity for the University of Dubai to connect directly with students and parents, understand their aspirations, and showcase the diverse academic opportunities we offer. The event enabled us to highlight our industry-aligned programs, international accreditations, and strong employability focus.Salha Almahri | Admission and Marketing Manager, University of Dubai
This year’s Edufair was a highly positive and valuable experience for our team at the University of Greater Manchester Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah. The event provided a strong platform to showcase our academic programmes and formally present our updated institutional branding and new university name.Sujata M. Singh | Sr. Executive- Marketing & Admissions, University of Greater Manchester Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah
Our experience at Gulf News Edufair was exceptional and highly impactful. Following recent regional tensions, many parents and students were uncertain about pursuing higher education, while universities faced unpredictability in admission projections. Gulf News Edufair created a valuable platform where students, parents, and universities could connect directly, explore opportunities within the UAE.Sajesh Nambiar | Head of Student Recruitment & Admissions, University of West London, Ras Al Khaimah Campus
Edufair has been a tremendous success for us. The sheer volume of visitors who walked in seeking guidance and the calibre of top-tier universities offering that advice speaks volumes about the platform Gulf News has created. Participating allowed us to connect meaningfully with prospective students and reinforced our position within the UAE's vibrant higher education landscape. A truly valuable event.Clint Khan | Director - Y-Axis