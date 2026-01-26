Unilever has been actively expanding its product portfolio in the UAE and wider Middle East, aligning new launches with global consumer trends and local preferences. The company identified a growing lip care segment and “developed in Korea a range of fast, clean lip” products that were rolled out globally and have since become top sellers in more than 30 markets, including the Gulf.

“Retail here is evolving faster than almost anywhere else,” Puri said. “The brands that win will be those that move quickly, stay relevant and meet consumers exactly where — and when — they want.”

