Soon, receive your noon Minutes deliveries on autonomous drones

Drone deliveries under 15 minutes to new areas via noon app with live tracking soon

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The demonstration showcased the future of last-mile logistics and marked a major step toward making autonomous delivery a standard in the UAE.
noon

Dubai: UAE residents will soon be able to receive their noon Minutes orders via fully autonomous drones, delivering parcels in under 15 minutes.

The technology was shown to the public for the first time at the DriftX event in Abu Dhabi, where over 50 deliveries took place without any human control.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, noon's Chief Business Officer, said this innovation will make delivery faster and more reliable across the country, including remote locations like islands and farms.​

How does it work?

Soon, noon app users will be able to choose drone delivery at checkout, within the noon app, with real-time parcel tracking and 15-minute, or less, delivery times.

This innovation will expand the reach of fast deliveries to areas hard to service by traditional methods, such as new residential zones and farms.

The autonomous drone system is powered by the Technology Innovation Institute’s AI-driven autonomy stack. SteerAI manages flight coordination and real-time tracking, while LODD supplies and monitors the drones themselves.

This collaboration guarantees fast, precise, and secure parcel delivery. Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said the system redefines mobility with smart perception and navigation technology.​

New delivery standards for UAE

The project is closely overseen by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority to ensure safe airspace regulations. It follows successful tests delivering packages between fulfilment centres in minutes.

Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, highlighted the move towards sustainable, AI-powered logistics that will change city deliveries forever.

