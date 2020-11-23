Dubai: As the UAE gears up for one of the biggest shopping sales weekends of the year, Noon.com is offering Gulf News readers a little something special. Apart from the discounts on offer, you could get an additional 10 or 20 per cent off on your purchase.
Noon is calling its shopping extravaganza the 'Noon Yellow Friday' with up to 80 per cent off on products, additional discounts for VISA cardholders and cashback on purchases.*
Using the code 'GNSPECIAL', readers could get either an extra 10 per cent discount on their purchase (for existing Noon customers) or 20 per cent off (for new Noon customers). The maximum discount using this code would be Dh50 on select noon-Express items until December 31.
The Yellow Friday sale will last from November 23 to 29, so you have 6 days to fill up the shopping cart and make big savings.
*Terms and conditions may apply.