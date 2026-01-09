Infusion de Santal Chai: Luxury fashion meets Indian chai in Prada's new fragrance
Italian luxury house Prada is back with another India-inspired creation. Following last year’s Kolhapuri sandals controversy, the brand has turned its attention to India’s beloved chai, unveiling a new unisex fragrance called Infusion de Santal Chai.
Part of Prada’s Les Infusions collection, the perfume promises to capture the warmth, spice, and comfort of a perfectly brewed cup of chai.
The scent blends creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of a chai latte, accented by cardamom, citrus, and musk.
Prada describes it as a fragrance that “binds creamy comfort and sparkling freshness,” designed to feel cozy, warm, and luminous.
The brown-toned, minimalist bottle can even be engraved, adding a sophisticated, timeless touch to the luxury experience.
Priced at $190 (roughly Rs 17,000) for 100ml, the perfume has already sparked excitement and curiosity online.
Fans shared reactions such as, “Omg I want to try!! Love the chai” and “Nearly every Infusion I’ve tried has been exceptional, can’t wait for this one.”
Others were more sceptical, posting comments like, “Prada, are you okay?” or “Literally, why?”
Prada’s chai-inspired fragrance is part of a larger trend of luxury brands taking cues from food. Miu Miu gifted ice pops during summer pop-ups in Milan and Tokyo, Burberry turned a London café into “Burberry for Breakfast?”, Jacquemus paired croissant earrings with butter, Kate Spade collaborated with Heinz for fruit- and tomato-themed accessories, and Balenciaga created a handbag inspired by Lay’s potato chips.
These campaigns showcase how food can inspire creativity, storytelling, and social impact in high fashion.
Prada has previously drawn inspiration from India, though not without controversy. In 2025, the brand faced backlash for high-priced sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals, leading to a PIL in the Bombay High Court alleging cultural appropriation.
Following the criticism, a Prada team visited India to study the craft, and in December, the brand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra’s LIDCOM and Karnataka’s LIDKAR.
Under the project “Prada Made in India – Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals”, traditional techniques are combined with Prada’s modern design sensibilities, bringing a contemporary twist to the iconic footwear.
With Infusion de Santal Chai, Prada continues its playful experimentation, this time turning one of India’s most iconic flavours into a luxury fragrance. The chai perfume reflects the brand’s ongoing fascination with blending cultural inspiration and high fashion, proving that even a simple cup of tea can become a global style statement.
With inputs from ANI
