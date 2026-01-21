UAE food deliveries to pick up speed as mobile orders spike

Dubai hosts more than 13,000 restaurants and cafés, representing about 60% of all food outlets nationwide. Syrve’s internal data estimates that around three quarters of all delivery orders are now channelled through aggregator apps.

Mobile devices have become the primary ordering channel. Syrve said mobile now accounts for about 70% of delivery transactions across MENA, reflecting a 30% year-on-year surge in mobile-first dining.

The UAE’s online food delivery market was valued at about $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 7% to 10%, according to data cited by Syrve MENA. Across the wider MENA region, food delivery is forecast to reach $35.6 billion by 2030.

Careem reported delivering more than 1.6 million burgers last year, averaging about 4,400 a day. Noon said its rapid-delivery services processed tens of thousands of impulse and non-food orders through noon Minutes and supermall, highlighting how food delivery apps are converging with quick-commerce and everyday retail.

Delivery platforms are already processing volumes that underline the market’s scale. Talabat said users ordered more than 47 million burgers across the UAE in 2025, while mini cheese pizza ranked as the most-ordered food item, with more than 1.3 million orders.

Syrve’s data shows the operational shift is accelerating. Restaurants are increasing adoption of smart POS platforms, loyalty apps and self-service kiosks to boost throughput and reduce manual processing. Syrve said automated upselling and digital menu design are lifting average check sizes by as much as 15% to 30%.

“Mobile-based delivery will remain central to foodservice strategy as operators look to grow order volumes at more than 10% year-on-year while maintaining margins in a highly competitive ecosystem,” said Alexander Ponomarev, chief executive of Syrve MENA.

Independent venues still account for about 62% of the full-service restaurant market. Chain operators are projected to grow at a 19.22% compound annual rate through 2030, driven by operational scale and delivery-first expansion strategies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.