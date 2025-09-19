55 hospitalised in Jordan after eating falafel contaminated with human waste

Restaurant was shut down after initial lab tests confirmed presence of fecal contamination
Dubai: More than 55 people, most of them schoolchildren, were hospitalized in northern Jordan end of last week after eating falafel meals contaminated with human waste, according to health and food safety officials. The outbreak has caused public uproar and led authorities to close the restaurant at the center of the scandal.
The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) announced Thursday that the restaurant, located in Irbid governorate, was shut down immediately after initial laboratory tests confirmed the presence of fecal contamination and dangerous bacterial growth in samples of food served. Early findings detected both E. coli and Shigella, highly infectious bacteria that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness.
The restaurant, licensed to prepare baked goods, had reportedly been closed by its original owner before being rented by a local schoolteacher. Without notifying regulators, he began serving falafel meals to students at two nearby schools.
Dr. Ayman Maqableh, director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, said at least 42 students had sought medical care in hospitals and clinics over the past two days, with eight admitted for treatment. Three remain under close observation.
The victims, aged between 6 and 14, showed symptoms consistent with Shigella infection, including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Health officials also confirmed that one of the restaurant’s workers tested positive for the same bacterium, raising the likelihood that he may have been a source of the outbreak.
Samples were also collected from school water supplies and nearby homes to rule out additional contamination sources. JFDA noted that improperly washed vegetables could also have contributed to the spread.
The Ministry of Health stressed that the situation was “under control” and that treatment and monitoring protocols had been activated. It urged families to observe strict hygiene practices, particularly handwashing, to reduce the risk of further infections.
The JFDA said its inspectors moved “within hours” of the first reports, sealing the restaurant under a precautionary closure order and referring the case for investigation. In a statement, the agency said that extensive samples had been taken from food products, raw materials, and prepared meals. Laboratory tests confirmed fecal contamination and significant E. coli growth, with final results pending.
According to media reports, the restaurant had been licensed for pastry preparation by the municipality of Al Sarw through 2025, but that regulators were not informed of its recent change of operation. “We are following a careful methodology,” the JFDA said, “to complete testing and verification before issuing any official statement, ensuring accuracy and responsibility in handling this case.”
