GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Kerala on alert over chickenpox outbreak

Nearly 100 cases reported in Kollam as health teams step up monitoring

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person.
Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person.
Shutterstock

Kerala health authorities have issued a high alert in Kollam district following a sudden outbreak of chickenpox that is spreading rapidly across several localities.

Nearly 100 confirmed cases have been reported in recent days, prompting officials to launch preventive measures and public awareness campaigns.

Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person. Though it typically causes mild symptoms in children, health experts have warned that the current outbreak is also affecting adults. Kollam’s high population density and humid post-monsoon climate are contributing to the virus’s spread.

“In Kollam town, many residential areas are closely packed. Earlier, cases were isolated, but now clusters are emerging. The risk of severe infection is high for vulnerable groups, and timely medical care is crucial,” said a district health official.

Fluctuating weather

While the infection is usually more common during summer, officials said fluctuating weather during the rainy season has likely played a role in the current rise. The district surveillance team has been assigned to closely monitor the situation, and schools have been advised to maintain strict hygiene and isolate students showing symptoms such as fever, itchy rashes, and tiredness.

According to health authorities, the situation remains under control but the next two weeks are critical. “People should be cautious and report symptoms early. Maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding contact with infected individuals are essential to control the spread,” an official said.

Vaccination

Doctors are advising vaccination, especially for those who have never contracted chickenpox before. Although the vaccine is not part of Kerala’s routine immunisation programme, it is available in most private hospitals. “Vaccination can prevent severe illness and also reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis,” said a doctor.

Health experts added that infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of severe infection. Pregnant women who contract chickenpox may experience complications that affect both the mother and baby, making preventive vaccination and early consultation important.

“People often take chickenpox very lightly, but for vulnerable groups, it can be life-threatening,” a medical professional said. “Keeping yourself isolated, maintaining hygiene, and getting vaccinated on time are the best steps to protect yourself from the virus.”

District authorities have also begun awareness campaigns urging residents to take preventive measures and seek prompt medical care. “Parents should ensure children are vaccinated, especially those moving to hostels or outside Kerala for studies,” an official added.

Health officials said vigilance and early intervention will be key to containing the outbreak in the coming weeks.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
Show More
Related Topics:
kerala

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A general view of Lake Dembel, one of the lakes in Central Rift Valley. The first laboratory confirmation of Rift Valley fever in Senegal occurred on September 20, 2025.

Rift Valley fever outbreak kills 20 in Senegal

1m read
Kerala has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to achieve universal healthcare by 2031, Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday.

Kerala aims for universal healthcare by 2031

2m read
Outbreak caused public uproar, led authorities to close restaurant at the center of the scandal.

55 sick after eating human waste-contaminated falafel

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Chickenpox vaccine in UAE explained: Who must get it?

2m read