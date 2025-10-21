Kerala on alert over chickenpox outbreak

Nearly 100 cases reported in Kollam as health teams step up monitoring
Kerala health authorities have issued a high alert in Kollam district following a sudden outbreak of chickenpox that is spreading rapidly across several localities.
Nearly 100 confirmed cases have been reported in recent days, prompting officials to launch preventive measures and public awareness campaigns.
Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person. Though it typically causes mild symptoms in children, health experts have warned that the current outbreak is also affecting adults. Kollam’s high population density and humid post-monsoon climate are contributing to the virus’s spread.
“In Kollam town, many residential areas are closely packed. Earlier, cases were isolated, but now clusters are emerging. The risk of severe infection is high for vulnerable groups, and timely medical care is crucial,” said a district health official.
While the infection is usually more common during summer, officials said fluctuating weather during the rainy season has likely played a role in the current rise. The district surveillance team has been assigned to closely monitor the situation, and schools have been advised to maintain strict hygiene and isolate students showing symptoms such as fever, itchy rashes, and tiredness.
According to health authorities, the situation remains under control but the next two weeks are critical. “People should be cautious and report symptoms early. Maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding contact with infected individuals are essential to control the spread,” an official said.
Doctors are advising vaccination, especially for those who have never contracted chickenpox before. Although the vaccine is not part of Kerala’s routine immunisation programme, it is available in most private hospitals. “Vaccination can prevent severe illness and also reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis,” said a doctor.
Health experts added that infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of severe infection. Pregnant women who contract chickenpox may experience complications that affect both the mother and baby, making preventive vaccination and early consultation important.
“People often take chickenpox very lightly, but for vulnerable groups, it can be life-threatening,” a medical professional said. “Keeping yourself isolated, maintaining hygiene, and getting vaccinated on time are the best steps to protect yourself from the virus.”
District authorities have also begun awareness campaigns urging residents to take preventive measures and seek prompt medical care. “Parents should ensure children are vaccinated, especially those moving to hostels or outside Kerala for studies,” an official added.
Health officials said vigilance and early intervention will be key to containing the outbreak in the coming weeks.
