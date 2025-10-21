Kerala on alert over chickenpox outbreak

Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person. Though it typically causes mild symptoms in children, health experts have warned that the current outbreak is also affecting adults. Kollam’s high population density and humid post-monsoon climate are contributing to the virus’s spread.

According to health authorities, the situation remains under control but the next two weeks are critical. “People should be cautious and report symptoms early. Maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding contact with infected individuals are essential to control the spread,” an official said.

While the infection is usually more common during summer, officials said fluctuating weather during the rainy season has likely played a role in the current rise. The district surveillance team has been assigned to closely monitor the situation, and schools have been advised to maintain strict hygiene and isolate students showing symptoms such as fever, itchy rashes, and tiredness.

“People often take chickenpox very lightly, but for vulnerable groups, it can be life-threatening,” a medical professional said. “Keeping yourself isolated, maintaining hygiene, and getting vaccinated on time are the best steps to protect yourself from the virus.”

Doctors are advising vaccination, especially for those who have never contracted chickenpox before. Although the vaccine is not part of Kerala’s routine immunisation programme, it is available in most private hospitals. “Vaccination can prevent severe illness and also reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis,” said a doctor.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

