Chickenpox vaccine in UAE explained: Who must get it, is it mandatory, cost, insurance

From mandatory jabs to costs, UAE doctors provide chickenpox vaccine guide
Dubai: Chickenpox is a viral illness that presents with fever, itchy rash, and weakness. While it often appears as a mild illness in children, it can become severe in adults, infants, and those with weak immune systems. That is why protection against the disease is important not only for individuals but also for public health.
Doctors in the UAE say that the varicella vaccine against varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox, prevents serious complications such as pneumonia, bacterial infections, hospitalisation, and even death. It also reduces the risk of shingles later in life, a painful condition caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus.
Here is a guide on chickenpox vaccine in the UAE as shared by Dr Deepa Paul, Specialist Family Medicine, Aster Clinic, King Faisal Road, Sharjah, Dr Naveen Raju, Specialist Pediatrics, LLH Hospital, Musaffah, Abu Dhabi and Dr Hassan Said Othman Badr, Consultant Paediatrics, Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah.
Is the chickenpox vaccine mandatory in the UAE?
Yes. It is mandatory for children as part of the national immunisation schedule. It is required for school entry.
When should children be vaccinated?
The requirement is enforced in two stages: First dose at 12 months and the second dose between 5–6 years
The vaccine has been part of the UAE’s national immunisation programme since 2010, helping reduce the risk of outbreaks in schools and ensuring children are protected as early as possible.
What policies do UAE health authorities follow?
All major UAE health authorities — Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in Dubai, and Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi— follow a unified immunisation schedule. This includes chickenpox vaccination at 12 months and again between 5–6 years.
Who else should get the vaccine?
While it is not officially mandatory for adults, doctors strongly recommend the vaccine for: healthcare workers, teachers and childcare staff, frequent international travellers, especially those visiting endemic regions, women planning pregnancy, and adults who never had chickenpox or were never vaccinated.
According to the UAE guidelines, two doses are usually recommended for full protection.
Is there a policy for new UAE residents?
Doctors say there is no specific policy requiring new adult residents to get the chickenpox vaccine. However, if newcomers are unsure about their vaccination history, they should consult a doctor. For children, the national policy applies, and vaccination is required.
Is the vaccine free for everyone?
Children: Free of charge under the national immunisation schedule at public clinics and health centres.
Adults: May need to pay, depending on clinic and insurance coverage.
Do insurance companies cover it?
Most insurance plans cover routine childhood vaccinations, including chickenpox. For adults, coverage varies, so patients should check directly with their insurance provider or clinic.
What is the cost in private sector?
For adults paying out of pocket, the chickenpox vaccine typically costs Dh170 to Dh360 per dose depending on the brand and health care facility. Most adults require two doses for full protection.
