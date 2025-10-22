Burjeel Holdings to showcase next-generation healthcare innovation at Global Health Exhibition 2025

The Group’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia highlights its role as an active contributor to the Kingdom’s evolving healthcare landscape. “Our continued expansion in Saudi Arabia underscores Burjeel Holdings’ long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation. As a trusted partner, we are focused on building capacity, advancing innovation, and enhancing access to world-class care. The Global Health Exhibition provides an opportunity to demonstrate how intelligence and compassion converge to shape a smarter, more sustainable healthcare future in line with Vision 2030,” said Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.