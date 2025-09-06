Saudi Arabia: 10 cafés shut in Jeddah due to health and licensing breaches

Inspectors documented violations at 23 businesses
Dubai: A citywide inspection campaign in Jeddah has led to the closure of 10 cafés after municipal inspectors uncovered a string of violations, the local authority said this week.
The sweeps, part of ongoing efforts to monitor food and beverage outlets and safeguard public health, targeted dozens of establishments.
Inspectors documented violations at 23 businesses, including operating without valid licenses, employing staff without health certificates, selling tobacco products without authorization, poor hygiene, and breaches of technical and health standards.
Municipal inspectors said the enforcement drive is aimed at raising compliance levels and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors in the Red Sea city.
They added that follow-up inspections will continue and that penalties will be imposed on businesses that fail to meet legal and health requirements.
The Jeddah Municipality also praised residents for their role in reporting violations, urging them to continue using the “Baladi” mobile app or the city’s 940 hotline to flag noncompliant outlets.
