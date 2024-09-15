Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s security forces in Riyadh have confiscated more than 3,000 military medals and logos from stores found violating regulations governing the sale and sewing of military clothing.
The enforcement action, which included the closure of six shops operating without proper licences, was part of a broader inspection campaign led by a special security committee dedicated to monitoring such activities.
The workers involved in these shops were referred to the competent authorities, following the discovery of outstanding runaway reports against them.
Contributing to the campaign were multiple agencies, including the Ministry of the National Guard, the Presidency of State Security, police forces, the directorate of passports, the mayoralty, and the labor office of the Riyadh region.