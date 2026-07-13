Dr Amina Nabil encourages more Emirati women to lead in healthcare
Dubai: Emirati surgeon and ophthalmologist Dr Amina Nabil is redefining specialised healthcare in the UAE by combining medical expertise, aesthetic surgery, wellness and entrepreneurship, creating a clinic that she says puts patient trust and safety ahead of commercial success.
Founder of La Vogue Experts Clinic, Dr Amina has built a niche practice focused on aesthetic eye surgery, oculoplasty and longevity care, helping position the UAE as a regional destination for advanced medical aesthetics while inspiring more Emirati women to pursue leadership in healthcare.
“My journey began with ophthalmology, and it remains the heart of my work,” Dr Amina told Gulf News.
“The eye area affects vision, expression, confidence and how people connect with the world,” she explained.
She said her decision to establish her own clinic came after seeing increasing numbers of patients seeking treatment that addressed both functional and cosmetic concerns.
“They wanted to look less tired, feel more confident and receive honest medical advice. I realised there was a need for a specialised clinic where aesthetic eye treatment, wellness and patient education could be delivered with medical depth and genuine care,” she added.
Rather than viewing the clinic as a business venture, Dr Amina said she approached it as a medical mission.
“I wanted to create a place where patients could receive specialist care, transparent advice and a refined experience without compromising the discipline and trust of a medical setting,” she said.
She credits the UAE’s supportive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship with giving her the confidence to establish La Vogue Experts Clinic, where every stage of the patient journey – from consultation to recovery and long-term wellness – is designed around personalised care.
While becoming a skilled surgeon required years of rigorous medical training, Dr Amina said transitioning into entrepreneurship demanded an entirely different mindset.
“The biggest shift was becoming an entrepreneur. As a surgeon, you focus on anatomy, precision and outcomes. As a founder, you’re building a culture, leading a team, creating systems and ensuring every patient receives the same standard of care,” she noted.
She believes leadership is less about control than about empowering people while safeguarding the values of the organisation.
That philosophy also guides the clinic’s expansion. Before introducing any new technology or treatment, she evaluates whether it genuinely benefits patients and can be delivered responsibly.
“In healthcare, growth is not simply about adding services. It is about maintaining quality, safety and patient confidence,” she said.
Dr Amina identified a gap in the UAE market for highly specialised care where medical expertise and cosmetic enhancement intersect.
She said the delicate anatomy around the eyes demands specialist knowledge and surgical precision, with treatment decisions based on medical necessity as much as appearance. “My goal is not to change someone’s identity. It is to restore balance, freshness, comfort and confidence in a natural way,” she said.
She believes patients are becoming more informed and increasingly interested in preventive healthcare, with growing demand for longevity and wellness alongside aesthetic treatments.
“People are no longer only seeking correction. They want to maintain their health, energy and confidence over the long term,” she noted.
One of the biggest misconceptions she encounters is that aesthetic eye surgery is purely cosmetic.
“In reality, the eye area often involves both functional and aesthetic concerns,” she said, noting that conditions affecting the eyelids can impact comfort, vision and confidence.
She also cautioned against underestimating the complexity of eyelid surgery. “It carries real risks and should only be performed by experienced specialists following careful assessment,” she said.
After completing high school in the UAE, Dr Amina earned her medical degree from the University of Jordan before returning to Dubai for her internship and ophthalmology residency with Dubai Health Authority. She later obtained Arab Board certification and pursued advanced training in oculoplasty with a visiting French specialist, followed by aesthetics programmes in London and Paris.
She said the combination of ophthalmology, reconstructive surgery and aesthetics enables her to balance eye health with cosmetic outcomes.
“For me, beauty and eye health must always go together,” she said.
With the UAE’s hot climate contributing to dry eyes and irritation, Dr Amina advised residents to stay hydrated, wear UV-protective sunglasses, avoid prolonged exposure to hot air and take regular breaks from digital screens.
She also encouraged routine eye examinations, particularly for people with diabetes, thyroid disorders or autoimmune diseases, as many eye conditions develop without obvious symptoms.
Maintaining good contact lens hygiene, practising eyelid care and seeking medical advice for persistent irritation are equally important, she said.
Dr Amina believes Emirati women are playing an increasingly influential role in specialised medicine and healthcare entrepreneurship.
“We are doctors, surgeons, founders, educators, mentors and leaders. We are not only entering these fields; we are helping define their standards,” she said.
Her message to young Emirati women is simple: pursue specialised medicine, embrace leadership opportunities and contribute to the UAE’s vision of world-class healthcare without compromising personal values.