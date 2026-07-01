These top UAE business set-up consultants and tax advisors will guide you to business success

Helping enterprises launch, grow and navigate change confidently
• Company formation
• Trademark registration
• Corporate bank account assistance
• Taxation services
• Accounting and bookkeeping
• Risk assurance and management
A long-term growth partner rather than a one-time setup service. Strategic partnerships with multiple free zones across the UAE.
Over 10 years of experience in the UAE, with more than 25,000 company formations completed.
End-to-end guidance at every stage, from jurisdiction selection and licensing to post-incorporation support and additional business services.
Phone: +971 4 269 0673 | Email: info@aaconsultancy.ae | Website: www.aaconsultancy.ae
AURION has a portfolio of services that include company incorporation in Freezone, Offshore and Mainland, Amendments, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licenses, Liquidation, Corporate Tax and VAT Registration, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, ISO standards consulting, Knowledge Management (KM), and a host of PRO services for investors.
Trust, Excellence, and Delivery (TED) is the motto of AURION. The Trust among clients and associates, Excellence in service and Delivery of the promise makes AURION stand out from others.
AURION are award-winning business consultants in the UAE, with a successful track record spanning 20 years.
Aurion Business Consultants will ensure the client company is in good standing for the whole year by providing the right business solutions, advisory support, and compliance checks.
Email: contact@aurionuae.com | Call +971 50 482 5561 |
Visit www.aurionuae.com
Dubai Office: 212, 213 & 214, 6EA, Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai
Sharjah Office: 2 & 3, Z Bldg. Old HSBC Bank, Sharjah Airport International Freezone
Phone: Dubai - +97142504150 | Sharjah: +971 6 557 9726
• Accounting
• Bookkeeping
• Automated MIS
• Corporate Tax & VAT
• Transfer Pricing
• Company formation
Genuine in-house Transfer Pricing and Benchmarking capability, leveraging expert human oversight, AI-powered technology, and a centralised platform, plus white-label B2B partnerships for accounting and advisory firms.
Global firm, 1,000+ clients across 30 industries.
End -to-end incorporation across all major free zones and mainland Dubai.
info@bcl.ae | +971 55 942 9740
• Business setup
• Corporate structuring
• PRO and visa services
• Governance support
• Licensing, banking assistance
• Tax residency
• Trademark registration
• Liquidation
• End-to-end corporate lifecycle support
• Strong GCC regulatory expertise
• Compliance focused advisory
17 years of experience with 1,000+ company incorporations, including 100+ entities in DIFC and ADGM.
Structuring, licensing, visas, banking, and compliance.
Call +971 4 331 9501 | Visit www.mcagulf.com
• Corporate finance, tax advisory and restructuring
• Legacy and Family Office
• Structuring across UAE free zones and mainland
• Investment solutions and cross-border advisory
• Accounting, bookkeeping and e-invoicing compliance
• Integrated advisory across every discipline, under one roof
• Structures designed for compliance today and scalability tomorrow
• UAE expertise with a practical cross-border perspective
• Hundreds of business set-ups across UAE jurisdictions
• Trusted by SMEs, family offices and growth-stage enterprises
• End-to-end guidance across entity selection, licensing, banking and compliance
• Structured for your sector, your objectives and your timeline
Visit: www.mics.ae | Email: info@mics.ae
• End-to-end company formation across UAE mainland
• Free zones, and offshore – including licensing
• PRO & visa services
• Business centres
• Corporate tax consulting
• Bank account assistance
• Golden Visa
• Trademark registration
• Accounting
• Auditing
• AML compliance
UAE’s leading setup consultancy for 26 years. DET-approved service agent, in-house Tasheel centre, 500+ multilingual professionals across 20+ languages, and a fully integrated suite of advisory services under one roof.
50,000+ businesses formed. 100,000+ clients served. Global offices in UK, Netherlands, Germany, and India.
Expert guidance from jurisdiction selection and licensing through to compliance, taxation, banking, and ongoing advisory – with customised packages designed for speed, value, and scalability.
5th Floor, Aspin Commercial Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
+971 4 408 1900 | +971 50 777 5554 | info@shuraa.com | www.shuraa.com
• Business Setup - Mainland, Freezone & Offshore
• UAE Corporate Tax & VAT Consulting
• Accounting & Bookkeeping
• PRO & Visa Services
• Bank Account Opening
• Golden Visa
• Digital Branding & Marketing
• Virtual Offices
• Serviced Offices
• Will & Trust Management
• Attestation and Legalisation
• Trademark and Copyright Registration
• Import & Export Code
• Product Registration
• Relocation Services
• 16+ years of proven expertise
• Registered agent with major UAE free zones
• Award-winning reputation
• Partners with major UAE banks
• 35,000+ Customers
• 4.8 Google Ratings
• 92 per cent Customer Retention Rate
• 30+ Awards
• Jurisdiction and license selection
• Full documentation and compliance handling
• Dedicated consultant throughout setup
Call: 800 SZONE (79663) | Email: info@smartzone.ae| Visit: www.smartzone.ae