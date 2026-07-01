GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

These top UAE business set-up consultants and tax advisors will guide you to business success

Helping enterprises launch, grow and navigate change confidently

Last updated:
GN Focus
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A&A Associate
A&A Associate

A&A Associate

Services offered

• Company formation

• Trademark registration

• Corporate bank account assistance

• Taxation services

• Accounting and bookkeeping

• Risk assurance and management

Key differentiators

A long-term growth partner rather than a one-time setup service. Strategic partnerships with multiple free zones across the UAE.

Track record

Over 10 years of experience in the UAE, with more than 25,000 company formations completed.

Business set-up support

End-to-end guidance at every stage, from jurisdiction selection and licensing to post-incorporation support and additional business services.

Contact details

Phone: +971 4 269 0673 | Email: info@aaconsultancy.ae | Website: www.aaconsultancy.ae

AURION

Services offered

AURION has a portfolio of services that include company incorporation in Freezone, Offshore and Mainland, Amendments, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licenses, Liquidation, Corporate Tax and VAT Registration, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, ISO standards consulting, Knowledge Management (KM), and a host of PRO services for investors.

Key differentiators

Trust, Excellence, and Delivery (TED) is the motto of AURION. The Trust among clients and associates, Excellence in service and Delivery of the promise makes AURION stand out from others.

Track record

AURION are award-winning business consultants in the UAE, with a successful track record spanning 20 years.

Business set-up support

Aurion Business Consultants will ensure the client company is in good standing for the whole year by providing the right business solutions, advisory support, and compliance checks.

Contact details

Email: contact@aurionuae.com | Call +971 50 482 5561 |

Dubai Office: 212, 213 & 214, 6EA, Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai

Sharjah Office: 2 & 3, Z Bldg. Old HSBC Bank, Sharjah Airport International Freezone

Phone: Dubai - +97142504150 | Sharjah: +971 6 557 9726

BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting LLC

Services

• Accounting

• Bookkeeping

• Automated MIS

• Corporate Tax & VAT

• Transfer Pricing

• Company formation

Key differentiators

Genuine in-house Transfer Pricing and Benchmarking capability, leveraging expert human oversight, AI-powered technology, and a centralised platform, plus white-label B2B partnerships for accounting and advisory firms.

Track record

Global firm, 1,000+ clients across 30 industries.

Set-up support

End -to-end incorporation across all major free zones and mainland Dubai.

Contact details

info@bcl.ae | +971 55 942 9740

MCA Management Consultants

Services offered

• Business setup

• Corporate structuring

• PRO and visa services

• Governance support

• Licensing, banking assistance

• Tax residency

• Trademark registration

• Liquidation

Key differentiators

• End-to-end corporate lifecycle support

• Strong GCC regulatory expertise

• Compliance focused advisory

Track record

17 years of experience with 1,000+ company incorporations, including 100+ entities in DIFC and ADGM.

Business set-up support

Structuring, licensing, visas, banking, and compliance.

Contact details

Call +971 4 331 9501 | Visit www.mcagulf.com

MICS International

Services

• Corporate finance, tax advisory and restructuring

• Legacy and Family Office

• Structuring across UAE free zones and mainland

• Investment solutions and cross-border advisory

• Accounting, bookkeeping and e-invoicing compliance

Key differentiators

• Integrated advisory across every discipline, under one roof

• Structures designed for compliance today and scalability tomorrow

• UAE expertise with a practical cross-border perspective

Track record

• Hundreds of business set-ups across UAE jurisdictions

• Trusted by SMEs, family offices and growth-stage enterprises

Business set-up support

• End-to-end guidance across entity selection, licensing, banking and compliance

• Structured for your sector, your objectives and your timeline

Contact details

Visit: www.mics.ae | Email: info@mics.ae

SHURAA

Services offered

• End-to-end company formation across UAE mainland

• Free zones, and offshore – including licensing

• PRO & visa services

• Business centres

• Corporate tax consulting

• Bank account assistance

• Golden Visa

• Trademark registration

• Accounting

• Auditing

• AML compliance

Key differentiators

UAE’s leading setup consultancy for 26 years. DET-approved service agent, in-house Tasheel centre, 500+ multilingual professionals across 20+ languages, and a fully integrated suite of advisory services under one roof.

Track record

50,000+ businesses formed. 100,000+ clients served. Global offices in UK, Netherlands, Germany, and India.

Business set-up support

Expert guidance from jurisdiction selection and licensing through to compliance, taxation, banking, and ongoing advisory – with customised packages designed for speed, value, and scalability.

Contact details

5th Floor, Aspin Commercial Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

+971 4 408 1900 | +971 50 777 5554 | info@shuraa.com | www.shuraa.com

Smart Zone

Services offered

• Business Setup - Mainland, Freezone & Offshore

• UAE Corporate Tax & VAT Consulting

• Accounting & Bookkeeping

• PRO & Visa Services

• Bank Account Opening

• Golden Visa

• Digital Branding & Marketing

• Virtual Offices

• Serviced Offices

• Will & Trust Management

• Attestation and Legalisation

• Trademark and Copyright Registration

• Import & Export Code

• Product Registration

• Relocation Services

Key differentiators

• 16+ years of proven expertise

• Registered agent with major UAE free zones

• Award-winning reputation

• Partners with major UAE banks

Track record

• 35,000+ Customers

• 4.8 Google Ratings

• 92 per cent Customer Retention Rate

• 30+ Awards

Business set-up support

• Jurisdiction and license selection

• Full documentation and compliance handling

• Dedicated consultant throughout setup

Contact details

Call: 800 SZONE (79663) | Email: info@smartzone.ae| Visit: www.smartzone.ae

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