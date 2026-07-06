Innovation City and IOPn launch the Middle East's first sovereign AI data center

This is what sets Innovation City dramatically apart from every other free zone. It doesn't just license companies, it removes the infrastructure barriers that slow AI businesses down.

Together, Innovation City and Siada understand the brutal realities tech builders face: rationed compute, data residency risks, regulatory friction, and ecosystems that treat AI as an afterthought.

Innovation City's AI companies get immediate access to the world's most sought-after GPUs, wrapped in a purpose-built ecosystem designed specifically for them to win. Gaming studios are building real-time AI experiences, fintech platforms are running regulated workloads, and AI-native founders are now operating at the frontier - faster than anywhere else in the region.

“This partnership with Siada proves what makes Innovation City different,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City.

“We are not another free zone chasing the AI wave. We are leading it by deeply understanding the exact pain points of technology and AI companies, and solving them head-on with sovereign compute infrastructure that no one else delivers at this scale. If you are an AI company serious about building the future, this is the only ecosystem engineered to help you succeed at speed.”

“Sovereignty isn't just about where data sits; it's about who gets to decide,” said Mojtaba Asadian, CEO of IOPn.

“IOPn was built from the ground up so that people, businesses, and governments retain genuine agency over their own data, identity, and intelligence - the right to choose their infrastructure, not have it chosen for them. Building Siada is not just a regional milestone. It is a blueprint for how sovereign AI should be built everywhere - infrastructure that hands control back to the people and institutions it serves, in step with the UAE's vision for the future of data safeguarding.”

As GCC regulators tighten scrutiny on cross-border data flows, in-country sovereign compute is no longer optional; it's table stakes. The leaders are already running on it today, inside Innovation City.

Sovereign AI in the Middle East now has a clear address: Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah.

Join the waitlist for sovereign compute at https://siada.cloud/