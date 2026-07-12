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Arab League condemns Iran over actions threatening regional security

League chief says attacks on Arab states violate international law and sovereignty

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy
Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy
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Dubai: Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy has strongly condemned Iran's continued pursuit of policies and practices that undermine regional security and stability, saying they violate international law, the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement, Fahmy denounced the repeated attacks on commercial vessels, warning that they threaten international maritime security and freedom of navigation.

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He also condemned the continued Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Jordan.

Fahmy reaffirmed the Arab League's firm rejection of any actions that infringe on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Arab states or threaten their national security and stability.

He said there could be no justification for such attacks, stressing that the security of Arab states is indivisible and that any violation of the sovereignty of one Arab country constitutes an unacceptable breach requiring a unified and resolute Arab response.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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