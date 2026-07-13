DPWH engineers inspect charred Culiat Bridge II amid rain, cause of fire still unknown
Manila: A bridge in Quezon City where dozens of homes were razed by a fire remains closed for further inspections, local media here reported on Monday.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Sunday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an immediate technical assessment of Culiat Bridge II.
The bridge was closed Sunday as a precaution while assessments proceed.
The agency directed engineers to conduct a rapid checks of the bridge along Congressional Avenue in Barangay Bahay Toro after the blaze Saturday night.
Clearing and assessment operations were underway amid heavy rain, with workers removing debris and inspecting structural elements.
The fire, which reached fourth alarm status, destroyed 46 houses in a residential community of informal settler families living under the bridge, officials said.
It broke out around 10 pm Saturday and was declared under control shortly after 11:30 pm.
The cause remains under investigation.
No fatalities were immediately reported, though earlier similar incidents in the area had caused injuries.
Culiat Bridge II is a key infrastructure along Congressional Avenue.
Informal settlements frequently develop beneath such urban bridges in Metro Manila, creating fire risks due to dense housing, limited access and substandard electrical installations.
DPWH teams, including personnel in safety gear, were seen working under the charred structure, documenting damage to beams, supports, and surrounding areas.
Quezon City authorities coordinated with national agencies on the response and relocation support for affected families.
As of Sunday evening, the bridge remained closed to traffic.
DPWH has not yet released a timeline for repairs or reopening, pending completion of the technical assessment ordered by the president.
No broader impacts on major Metro Manila traffic routes have been detailed beyond the local closure.
In a statement, the Quezon City government said: "Mananatiling sarado ang Culiat Bridge habang isinasagawa ng QC Department of Engineering ang structural inspection sa tulay at matiyak na ligtas na itong daanan ng publiko." (Culiat Bridge will remain closed while QC Department of Engineering conducts structural inspection of the bridge the ensure safe passage for the public).