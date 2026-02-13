Why the Philippines deferred the award of the $3.9 billion contract to build marine bridge
Manila: The Philippines has postponed the awarding of a major infrastructure contract to build one of the world’s longest marine bridges — the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) — after opposition over the potential involvement of a Chinese contractor.
The cause of delay of the bid awards: national security.
The government’s decision underscores the complex interplay between economic development, foreign investment, and strategic security in Manila’s infrastructure agenda.
The mega project, estimated to cost $3.9 billion, aims to build a roughly 32-km fixed crossing over Manila Bay, connecting Mariveles in Bataan to Naic in Cavite and forming a critical transport artery around Metro Manila’s periphery.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been acting as both financier and safeguards monitor, ensuring that technical, financial, environmental, and governance standards are met before any award can be finalized.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) previously indicated it would announce the winning bidder by November 29, 2025.
But that timeline has been pushed back as ADB continues its detailed review of competing proposals and withholds its required “no objection” letter until that process is complete.
The agency’s latest statement stresses that the proposals remain “undergoing thorough review” and that announcements will follow only after compliance checks are concluded.
Local opposition to the project has focused overwhelmingly on national security fears relating to the possible participation of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) — a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company.
A consortium of shipping and maritime stakeholders, including the Philippine Interisland Shipping Association, has called on Manila to reject bids involving the Chinese firm.
They argued that a Chinese contractor working on such strategically important infrastructure could pose risks ranging from covert surveillance to sabotage of key transport links.
The broader context of the delay also reflects longstanding geopolitical tensions between the Philippines and China, particularly over disputes in the South China Sea.
Manila has been cautious about perceived overreliance on Chinese firms and financing as it attempts to balance economic cooperation with national defense imperatives.
While China remains one of the Philippines’ largest trading partners, Philippine authorities have increasingly signaled that security considerations and public sentiment will influence the terms of future infrastructure partnerships.
ADB’s involvement in the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge illustrates how international finance institutions are now central to large infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia — not only as lenders and guarantors of financial health but as checkpoints for environmental and governance compliance.
The Philippines' DPWH has reiterated that no award will be issued until ADB grants its "no-objection" letter, reaffirming the bank’s pivotal role in the project’s progression, Bloomberg reported.
At the same time, the government has not abandoned the bridge plan itself, which remains a flagship project under the “Build Better More” initiative intended to decongest urban traffic, accelerate the movement of goods, and stimulate economic growth across Luzon and neighboring regions.
Once completed, the bridge is expected to enhance connectivity between the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Southern Tagalog provinces — a logistical transformation with long-term economic implications.
The delay in awarding the bridge contract is more than a technical postponement. It reflects the Philippines’ evolving calculus on how best to pursue infrastructure development while protecting sovereign interests in a region marked by strategic rivalry and competing external influences.