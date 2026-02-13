The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB), a 32.15-km marine bridge set to be one of the longest of its kind in the world, is estimated to cost $3.91 billion (approximately Php219.31 billion). The project is being financed through a mix of loans and funds from the Philippine government. Construction is expected to improve connectivity between Central Luzon and Calabarzon, reducing traffic in Metro Manila. ADB