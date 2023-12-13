Manila: In a major boost to infastructure build-up in the Philippines, the funding package of up to $2.1 billion (about 118 billion pesos) to build the 32.15-km bridge crossing the Manila Bay has been greenlighted, it was announced on Tuesday.
Dubbed as a "climate-resilient bridge", the link will connect Bataan and Cavite provinces across the bay area, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has packaged the loan for the mega link.
Known as the Bataan–Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) Project, the suspension bridge is a key government infrastructure initiative seen transforming the provinces of Bataan and Cavite, alleviate congestion in Metro Manila, curb emissions from transport and boost the country's industrial belt.
Besides enhancing mobility for goods and labour, bypassing Manila, the bridge is expected to elevate economic productivity in the greater central and southern Luzon regions, potentially reconfiguring the economic tragectory of its productive industries.
By connecting the immediaete provinces around Manila Bay, the BCIB completes a vital transport loop and reinforces links between Metro Manila and central Luzon, as well as neighbouring industrial areas around Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), according to the Manila-based bank.
Bridge building
Expected to catalyse economic activity in regions contributing to 60 per cent of the national GDP, the project underscores ADB's commitment to fortifying urban and regional transport networks.
The BCIB's impact extends beyond travel time reduction, offering potential solutions for decongesting traffic, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and creating a resilient and dynamic greater Manila Bay area.
The BCIB project, financed through a multitranche facility, with an initial tranche of $650 million, is set to curb travel times, making the journey between Bataan and Cavite significantly more efficient.
One of the world's longest marine bridges
The construction of one of the world's longest marine bridges, featuring cable-stayed bridges, marine viaducts, and extensive approach roads, will not only connect regions but also foster economic growth and environmental sustainability.
ADB's adherence to high technical standards, coupled with a focus on climate resilience and low-carbon technologies, underscores its dedication to a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region.