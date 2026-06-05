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CBSE files police complaint after coordinated cyber attacks target Class 12 post-result portal

Board says systems remained secure despite repeated attempts to disrupt services

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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CBSE reports cyber onslaught on Class 12 result services, seeks Delhi Police action
CBSE reports cyber onslaught on Class 12 result services, seeks Delhi Police action

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police after its post-result services portal came under a series of coordinated cyber attacks.

CBSE said the portal, launched on June 2 to provide services such as verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer scripts, was subjected to repeated attacks over the past three days.

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The board said the attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within India and abroad. The apparent objective was to disrupt the platform, deny access to legitimate users and attempt unauthorised extraction of information.

Services affect lakhs of students

CBSE noted that the portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for post-result services. Any disruption could affect a large number of stakeholders and cause significant public inconvenience during the post-result process.

Systems remain uncompromised

Despite the attacks, CBSE said its systems and databases remained secure. The board stated that no data breach or unauthorised access had been detected.

24×7 monitoring helped mitigate attacks

The attacks were successfully mitigated through continuous round-the-clock monitoring and response measures. CBSE said cybersecurity teams from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In and other central government agencies supported efforts to protect the portal and maintain services.

CBSE said it has approached the IFSO unit for a detailed investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for the attacks.

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