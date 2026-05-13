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CBSE Class 12 results released, 85.20% students pass

Overall pass percentage declines by 3.19 points compared to 2025

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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A total of 1,507,109 students cleared the CBSE exams in 2026.
A total of 1,507,109 students cleared the CBSE exams in 2026.
Image used for illustrative purposes

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage slipping to 85.20 per cent from last year’s 88.39 per cent.

According to the board, 1,780,365 students had registered for the examinations this year, of whom 1,768,968 appeared. A total of 1,507,109 students cleared the exams.

The decline marks a drop of 3.19 percentage points compared to 2025, when 1,496,307 students had passed the Class 12 examinations.

CBSE data showed that girls secured a pass percentage of 88.86%, while boys recorded 82.13%. The gap between the performance of girls and boys stood at 6.73 percentage points.

Students can access and download their marksheets through the official CBSE results portal - results.cbse.nic.in

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