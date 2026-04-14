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Turkey school shooting: Student opens fire in Sanliurfa, 16 wounded

Gunman opens fire at a school in southeastern Turkey, wounding 16 before killing himself

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AFP
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Student opens fire at high school in southeastern Turkey, 16 people wounded
Student opens fire at high school in southeastern Turkey, 16 people wounded
Shutterstock [Illustrative image]

An attacker opened fire at a high school on Tuesday in southeastern Turkey, leaving at least 16 people including students wounded, local media reported.

Special security forces, who have been deployed to the school in the Siverek district of Sanliurfa province, evacuated the students, while efforts to convince the attacker to surrender were under way, private broadcaster NTV reported.

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Television footage showed ambulances standing by outside the school as students fled the building.

The assailant, who used a hunting rifle, was a student, according to NTV.

School shootings are rare in Turkey.

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Turkey

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