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UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss regional developments

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the war

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UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss regional developments

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, during which they discussed developments in the region amid escalating military actions and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region and affirmed India’s solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures it is taking to uphold its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.

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Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the escalation while prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues in a way that prevents further crises and preserves regional and international peace and security.

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