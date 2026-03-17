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Shah field fire brought under control, no injuries

Fire contained at Shah Field after drone attack, no Injuries reported

Last updated:
WAM
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
WAM

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced that the relevant authorities responded to a fire that broke out at a facility at the Shah field following a drone attack.

Specialised teams succeeded in containing the fire and bringing it under control without any injuries reported, ADMO added.

Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is assessed, and no injuries have been reported.

The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

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